Google CEO Sundar Pichai starts his day by visiting this website

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that when he wakes up he likes to keep up to date with the technology space. No shocker there! But he has designed his morning routine in a way where the first thing he does is all about technology. Google CEO Sundar Pichai(Reuters)

When he wakes up Sundar Pichai starts his day without exercise or a book. Instead he chooses to read Techmeme, a tech news website. In an interview with Wired, the CEO of Google revealed that the first thing he does every morning is read Techmeme which is a technology news aggregator that provides “a summary of the day's essential reports and analysis on a single page.”

The news site was started in 2005 by Intel engineer Gabe Rivera and has grown into a niche news provider which has been praised by Satya Nadella and Mark Zuckerberg as well.

Its founder Gabe Rivera explained to Business Insider why readers like the site. He said, “Techmeme is the first read for execs in tech everywhere because we're dead set on providing the 'executive summary' experience they demand. For instance, importance-ranked, highly detailed headlines, alongside a density of links providing context and a sense of reach. No trivialities or clickbait. And of course, no popups, videos, or intrusive ads."

Earlier, Sundar Pichai had also shared that he likes to start his day early and typically wakes up around 6.30 am. His mornings also include reading a newspaper, he had said.