 When Google CEO Sundar Pichai said he uses 20 phones at the same time because… - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / When Google CEO Sundar Pichai said he uses 20 phones at the same time because…

When Google CEO Sundar Pichai said he uses 20 phones at the same time because…

ByHT News Desk
Feb 21, 2024 02:54 PM IST

Sundar Pichai: The Google CEO talked about technology, parenting as well as culture and the future of Artificial Intelligence.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai talked about his tech habits in an interview saying that he uses more than 20 phones at once for different reasons. The CEO talked about technology, parenting as well as culture and the future of Artificial Intelligence.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai
Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Sundar Pichai's 20 phones habit

Explaining this weird habit, Sundar Pichai said that this is part of his job because he needs to test different devices to make sure Google products work well on all of the phones.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

But his tech habits are not just limited to his phone collection. When he was about how much time do his kids spend on screens, Sundar Pichai suggested that it's important to set personal limits rather than major strict rules as it is important to use technology responsibly but this cannot be forced by parents.

Read more: When Google offered 300% hike to retain employee who wanted to work at…

Sundar Pichai does not change passwords often as…

Although the Google CEO said that he doesn't change his passwords often as he relies on two-factor authentication for extra security.

Talking about Artificial Intelligence (AI), he said that it is one of the most important technologe that humanity has ever created as it covers everything.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business Newsalong withGold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On