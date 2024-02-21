When Google CEO Sundar Pichai said he uses 20 phones at the same time because…
Sundar Pichai: The Google CEO talked about technology, parenting as well as culture and the future of Artificial Intelligence.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai talked about his tech habits in an interview saying that he uses more than 20 phones at once for different reasons. The CEO talked about technology, parenting as well as culture and the future of Artificial Intelligence.
Sundar Pichai's 20 phones habit
Explaining this weird habit, Sundar Pichai said that this is part of his job because he needs to test different devices to make sure Google products work well on all of the phones.
But his tech habits are not just limited to his phone collection. When he was about how much time do his kids spend on screens, Sundar Pichai suggested that it's important to set personal limits rather than major strict rules as it is important to use technology responsibly but this cannot be forced by parents.
Sundar Pichai does not change passwords often as…
Although the Google CEO said that he doesn't change his passwords often as he relies on two-factor authentication for extra security.
Talking about Artificial Intelligence (AI), he said that it is one of the most important technologe that humanity has ever created as it covers everything.
