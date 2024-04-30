3 months after stroke, Nithin Kamath makes first public appearance: ‘Slowly getting back to normal’

Nithin Kamath, founder of Zerodha, revealed a few months ago that he had suffered a “mild stroke”. The entrepreneur shared the post back in February this year, revealing that he faced the health crisis around “six weeks ago”. In his share about his sudden illness, he also mentioned it would take him “three to six months” to recover fully. Nearly 14 hours ago, he took to his social media pages to share a picture that captured his first public appearance after the incident. The image shows Nithin Kamath in conversation with others at the Zero1 Fest. It is his first public appearance since his stroke.(X/@Nithin0dha)

“Slowly getting back to normal,” Nithin Kamath tweeted, giving a glimpse into his recovery process. “At the Zero1 fest, talking about health and wealth with Israeli vlogger Nuseir Yassin and the founder of The Whole Truth, Shashank Mehta. He also tagged the official handle of FITTR, a fitness app.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Nithin Kamath wrapped up his post with a picture that shows him on the stage in conversation with others. He also posted the same photo on his Instagram page.

Take a look at the post shared by Nithin Kamath:

Since being shared, Kamath's tweet has collected more than 67,000 views. The share has further accumulated nearly 400 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

Take a look at X users’ reactions to Nithin Kamath’s share:

“All the best, Nithin! Great to see you on stage!” wrote an X user.

“Good to see you back in the game!” added another.

“What are the changes? Or are there any new health protocols you are following,” asked a third.

“That's really great. Keep it up,” expressed a fourth.

“I was at the fest. Loved everything about it. The Zero1 Fest was awesome. The experience could have been better if the weather was not so hot and there was a designated parking place,” commented a fifth.

What is Zero1 Fest?

According to the official website, it is the “world’s first festival around money and wealth”. It took place on April 28 in Bangalore.

What are your thoughts on Nithin Kamath’s post on his first public appearance after facing a sudden health crisis months ago?