About to start keto diet? 5 important things you need to know for best results

When you set your mind on losing weight or improving fitness, you choose a particular diet based on your requirements and the expected results of your fitness journey. The keto diet is one such popular choice that has attracted significant attention among fitness enthusiasts for its many potential benefits, whether it is for fat loss or enhancing energy levels. When you are on Keto diet, body burns the fat for energy.(Freepik)

But before you start the keto diet, you need to understand the basics, know which foods fall under it, and the important reminders to keep in mind to determine if it’s the right fit for you. There are many ways it can even backfire if you do not have a complete understanding of how this diet works.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rahul Kamra, Keto Coach and Founder of Ketorets, shared a detailed guide on the keto diet, including what happens to your body when you follow it.

Here's the comprehensive guide Rahul shared with us:

What is Keto diet?

Keto diet is a combination of protein, fibre and fats.(Freepik)

Keto diet is a low carb, high fat diet that focuses on consuming more calories from fat and protein rather than carbs. The body goes into a metabolic state known as ketosis when following this diet.

What happens to your body when you are on a Keto diet?

When you are on a keto diet, your body enters a state of ketosis.

Normally, body cells often use glucose as their main energy source.

Because there is less glucose or carbohydrate available when following a ketogenic diet, the body must rely on fat as an alternate energy source.

When a person is in ketosis, their liver converts fat into ketones, which are metabolic byproducts that effectively provide energy to the brain.

Foods that fall in the Keto diet

Keto diet is low on carbs and high on fibres. (Pexels)

Fat source: On a keto diet, it's essential to focus on high-fat, moderate-protein, and low-carb, fibre-rich foods. Common fat sources include ghee, coconut oil, olive oil, cheese, butter and fresh cream.

On a keto diet, it's essential to focus on high-fat, moderate-protein, and low-carb, fibre-rich foods. Common fat sources include Protein source: For protein, you can rely on options like malai paneer, tofu, eggs, boneless chicken, fish or any seafood.

For protein, you can rely on options like Fibre source: Vegetables like cucumbers, okra, tomatoes, broccoli, spinach, cauliflower, brinjal, eggplant, lettuce, avocados, olives, and kale are the best choices for ensuring a sufficient intake of fibre while adhering to the carbohydrate restrictions.

What do you need to know before starting the keto diet?

1. Keto is high-fat, not high-protein:

One of the biggest misconceptions is thinking keto means eating loads of protein.

Keto is actually a high-fat, moderate-protein, low-carb diet. Without the right fat intake, your body struggles to enter true ketosis.

2. The ‘Keto Flu’ is real, and manageable:

Fatigue, brain fog, headaches, it’s common to feel off in the first few days.

Most people aren’t prepared for the adjustment phase. I recommend boosting electrolytes, drinking enough water, and giving your body time to adapt.

3. Real food over packaged ‘Keto’ products:

Not all low-carb foods are healthy.

Clean keto is about whole foods, such as ghee, coconut oil, avocados, nuts, not just anything labelled ‘keto’ at the supermarket. Focus on quality, not just carb counts.

4. Cutting carbs needs a plan:

A sudden drop in carbs can shock your system.

Preparing your meals in advance and gradually reducing carb intake makes the transition smoother.

5. It’s a lifestyle, not a quick fix:

Keto isn’t just a 30-day challenge.

It’s a metabolic shift that needs patience, consistency, and ongoing learning. Without the right mindset, it’s easy to slip back into old habits.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.