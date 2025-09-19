Fitness trainer reveals 5 daily habits that can support healthy weight loss without sacrificing your health

Weight loss is often seen as a marker of fitness, but chasing the number on the scale without the right approach can do more harm than good. Cutting calories drastically or ignoring nutrition may lead to quick results, but it often comes at the cost of overall health. Weight loss is challenging but that des not mean you have to sacrifice your health.(Unsplash)

Fitness coach Raj Ganpath reminds us that sustainable weight loss doesn’t mean sacrificing well-being - instead, it’s about making smarter choices. In an Instagram video posted on September 19, the fitness trainer emphasised on the importance of healthy weight loss - cutting out calories does not mean you have to sacrifice on proper nutrition. The five strategies mentioned by Raj are designed to help people reach their weight loss goals while still protecting overall health and well-being.

Vegetables

Raj’s number one tip is to “double down on vegetables” since vegetables are rich in nutritional value, while being low in calories. This is why the fitness trainer recommends eating a lot of vegetables in order to support healthy weight loss.

Hydration

The fitness trainer points out that most of us do not drink enough water to hit the daily hydration goal. Hydration is important for weight loss because we often tend to mistake thirst for hunger, which results in overeating. Raj also mentions, “When we don't drink enough water, we tend to consume a lot of liquid calories like juices.” To prevent unnecessary calorie intake, drinking water is non-negotiable.

Intentional eating

Raj asks, “When you sit down to eat, do you have a plan? Do you have a goal? Or are you just going with the flow?” He stresses the importance of intentional eating - if weight loss is your goal, your diet and meal plan needs to be according to those requirements. He adds, “You need to remember that you have to eat less and you have to eat well.”

Satiety

The fitness coach recommends paying close attention to satiety - you should be mindful of how full you are while eating. Raj suggests, “Ideally, you want to stop eating before you feel satisfied. That is the right amount of satiety when you're trying to lose weight. And no, hunger is not a problem.”

Hunger

Raj adds, “Don't be afraid of mild to moderate hunger. Extreme hunger is a problem, yes, but mild to moderate hunger, while uncomfortable, is not dangerous and is actually necessary.” He recommends staying hungry for about one or two hours before eating your meals, but to avoid letting yourself get too hungry.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.