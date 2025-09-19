Fitness trainer reveals one thing she changed that helped her shed 20 pounds and ‘muffin top’

A weight loss journey involves many hiccups, and one of the major ones is trying to lose areas which are difficult to lose, like the belly pooch, flabby arms. One more such area where fat builds up is the muffin top. It is the excess fat on either side of the waist. Fitness trainer Christine Stines, in an August 19 Instagram post, revealed how she shed not only 20 pounds, but even the muffin top. Amaka highlighted how eating meals at consistent times can support weight loss and overall health. (Representative picture: Freepik)

Changed one thing

She revealed a common frustration many may face in a weight loss journey. Christine ‘tried’ everything, from reducing carb intake, avoiding too many meals, and sticking only to clean eating. All these are basic ground rules of a weight loss journey, but it’s frustrating when, despite giving it all, stubborn areas like the muffin top do not go down.

She pointed out that even if you are drinking water, eating leafy salads, and doing workouts, the scale may go down by a pound, but it bounces back, making it challenging and leaving you feeling stuck in a loop. The reason? You are not eating right.

Christine realised this one fundamental thing and rectified it, which changed the whole game. She revealed, “I stopped focusing on how little I could eat…and learned how to eat for fat loss.”

How to eat properly?

According to Christine, most women have been long stuck because they have been told that weight loss means ‘eat less and move more.’ But this overlooks everything that is also valuable.

So what works? Changing what and how you eat so that, according to Christine, a diet which balances your blood sugar, supports hormones, and improves metabolism rather than slowing it down.

More than strictly counting your calories, make sure your plate has valuable food with rich nutrients that caters to all the essentials the fitness trainer mentioned.

When you start eating healthy, and not just less, the fitness trainer noted that your cravings go quiet, energy is stable, and you are ready to move.

The key takeaway from this is, instead of hyperfocusing on eating less or skipping meals with intermittent fasting, focus on eating in a way that nourishes the body to support these three key essentials: supporting blood sugar levels, hormones and metabolism.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.