Fitness coach shares 5 natural sweeteners for those on keto diet that won't spike blood sugar

The keto diet is a low-carbohydrate, high-fat, moderate-protein nutritional approach that shifts the body into a state called ketosis, where fat becomes the main fuel instead of glucose. As part of this process, sugar is avoided to prevent spikes in blood sugar and maintain ketosis. But often, one may get sugar cravings, which may derail the efforts. This is where sweeteners come into the picture. Refined sugar causes a rapid spike in blood sugar levels, which can disrupt ketosis, but natural sweeteners may not affect as adversely.(Shutterstock)

Rahul Kamra, Keto Coach and Founder of Ketorets, shared with HT Lifestyle how to take care of these sugar cravings without spiking

He said, “For those on a ketogenic diet, the challenge lies in finding alternatives that offer indulgence without interfering with fat loss or spiking blood sugar. Even though there are sweeteners that don’t spike insulin, they can make you emotionally dependent on sweet flavours. Keto or not, mindful moderation is the real secret.” The last caveat by Rahul demonstrates that moderation isn’t solely a keto principle, but rather it’s an overarching, sustainable approach to healthy eating overall. It also ensures the cravings stay better controlled.

Rahul shared 5 natural sweeteners that help address sugar cravings:

1. Stevia

Stevia is a natural sweetener.(Shutterstock)

Derived from the leaves of the Stevia rebaudiana plant, this natural sweetener contains zero calories and zero carbs.

It doesn’t raise blood glucose, making it ideal for teas, coffees, and even salad dressings.

Just ensure you’re using pure stevia; many commercial blends are diluted with hidden sugars.

2. Erythritol

Naturally found in fruits, erythritol provides a sugar-like taste with no impact on insulin.

It’s excellent for baking and is often combined with stevia to mellow its cooling aftertaste.

Bonus: it doesn’t ferment in the gut, so it causes less bloating than other sugar alcohols.

3. Monk fruit

Monk fruit does not affect blood sugar as much.(Shutterstock)

Popular in Eastern medicine and now a keto darling, monk fruit contains mogrosides, sweet compounds that don’t affect blood sugar.

Its taste profile is smooth, making it great for desserts, chocolates, and sauces. Look for blends without added fillers.

4. Allulose

Though technically a sugar, allulose behaves very differently—it isn’t absorbed by the body and has no effect on glucose or insulin.

Its taste and texture mimic real sugar, making it a favourite for keto caramel, brownies, and ice cream.

5. Xylitol

With a slightly higher glycemic index, xylitol can still be used sparingly on keto.

It supports oral health and is commonly found in gums and mints. But it must be used with care, especially around pets, as it’s toxic to dogs.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.