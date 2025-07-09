Fertility specialists explain how trending diets like keto and intermittent fasting impact men and women differently

Did you know intermittent fasting and diets like keto diet can have distinct effects on men and women, particularly when it comes to fertility? If you're considering intermittent fasting or keto diet, especially if you're trying to conceive, it's crucial to consult with a healthcare professional to discuss potential risks and benefits and determine the best approach for your individual needs. Here's what fertility specialists have to say. Also read | About to start keto diet? 5 important things you need to know for best results Before starting any new diet, especially if you're trying to conceive, consult a doctor. (Freepik)

How does keto diet impact women and men's fertility?

Dr Navina Singh, fertility specialist at Birla Fertility and IVF, Mumbai said, “When we talk about trending diets like keto and intermittent fasting, it’s important to remember that most people turn to them for weight loss or to improve their overall health. But when it comes to fertility, the effects aren’t always straightforward. They can help in some cases, but not all, and the impact can look quite different for men and women."

Dr Singh said about the keto diet: “It’s a high-fat, low-carbohydrate diet with moderate protein. The aim is to push the body into a state called ketosis, where it starts burning fat for energy instead of carbohydrates. In women, especially those dealing with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), this can be helpful. Keto can lower insulin resistance, which is a core issue in PCOS, and that, in turn, can help regulate hormones. In obese women or those with insulin-related reproductive problems, this can sometimes lead to more regular ovulation and better chances of conception. In men, too, weight loss through keto may help improve testosterone levels, which could benefit sperm quality.”

Dr Alimileti Jhansi Rani, fertility specialist at Birla Fertility and IVF, Hyderabad added about the keto diet: “It’s been studied more in the context of PCOS. There are small studies showing improvements in things like blood sugar control, weight loss, and even hormone levels related to ovulation. Some women also report better skin, less hair loss, and even feeling more balanced overall. In men, keto has been linked to better sperm quality, in terms of motility and morphology.”

But there are drawbacks to keep in mind. “Cutting out carbs too drastically can affect reproductive hormones like FSH and LH. And if the diet isn’t nutritionally balanced, it can lead to deficiencies in important nutrients such as folate and iron, which are essential during pregnancy. We’ve also seen women report irregular or missed periods after starting keto, often linked to sudden weight loss and hormonal shifts,” Dr Singh said.

Intermittent fasting can be an effective way to improve health, but it's essential to approach it safely and responsibly.(Shutterstock)

How intermittent fasting affects women and men

Dr Singh explained how intermittent fasting is a bit different: “It usually involves eating only during a set window and fasting for the rest of the day. The main benefit again is weight loss. For women with PCOS, it may help reduce inflammation, improve insulin sensitivity, and bring some hormonal balance back, all of which can support fertility. But fasting for too long or being too restrictive can cause oestrogen levels to drop, which might disrupt ovulation or even stop periods altogether. In men, intermittent fasting may initially boost testosterone and sperm health, especially when it helps manage weight or blood sugar. But over time, if it’s too extreme, it could have the opposite effect.”

Dr Rani further shared, “When we talk about intermittent fasting, we usually think of it as a way to manage weight or blood sugar, but it’s starting to show some promise for reproductive health too. While there is a need for larger and better research on the subject, there seems to be ways these diets help with overall fertility."

She added, “In men, too, intermittent fasting might improve fertility. Some studies indicate better sperm count and motility, especially when fasting leads to weight loss or better metabolic health. But again, more research is needed before we recommend it specifically for that purpose.”

Dr Rani added, “There’s also growing interest in how fasting might affect the gut microbiome, which we now know plays a big role in hormonal regulation. Some studies suggest intermittent fasting can improve the diversity and composition of gut microbes, which could in turn support better hormonal balance. And then there’s the circadian rhythm. Eating in sync with the body’s internal clock, like consuming food earlier in the day, might boost some of these positive effects.”

Should you follow a diet at all?

According to Dr Singh, while both keto and intermittent fasting can offer fertility benefits in specific contexts, they should be approached with caution, not too rigidly, and ideally with medical guidance.

Dr Rani added: “That said, both of these diets come with caveats. They’re restrictive, they affect people differently, and they’re definitely not one-size-fits-all. But for the right patient, particularly someone dealing with PCOS or metabolic issues, they might be worth considering, with proper medical guidance, of course.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.