Gastroenterologist shares 5 habits that increase your risk of gallbladder stones and can even force you to get surgery

Gallstones are hardened deposits in the gallbladder that can cause pain and discomfort. Did you know that certain lifestyle choices can increase the risk of developing gallstones? Dr Aniket Payagude, consultant in surgical gastroenterology at Manipal Hospital Baner, Pune, shared some key factors to consider.

According to him, gallstones often don't cause symptoms until they obstruct bile flow, leading to indigestion, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. He said, “Gallbladder stones, also known as gallstones, are becoming more common today and are usually expected at an earlier age. In the gallbladder, these hardened deposits create a mass that resembles stones. Gallstones often don't cause any symptoms until they obstruct the bile flow, which can cause indigestion, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pains, among other symptoms. Neglecting to get treatment at the outset may result in complications that require surgery, including laparoscopic gallbladder removal.”

Dr Payagude shared that many lifestyle choices, such as irregular eating habits and an unhealthy diet, can be directly linked to the development of gallstones, even though genetics or a specific medical history may be the cause.

Here they are:

1. Frequently skipping meals

Dr Payagude said, “Missing meals might lead to erratic eating patterns or habits, which prolong the time that bile is kept in the gallbladder. When bile remains stagnant for extended periods of time, cholesterol tends to solidify into stones. This can be avoided by eating suitable, regular meals that promote gallbladder emptying.”

2. Consuming a lot of fried and fatty food

“One of the main causes of gallstone development is an excess of cholesterol in the bile, which can be caused by a diet high in fried meals, processed carbohydrates, and unhealthy fats. However, over time, this can greatly raise the risk of gallbladder issues that might necessitate surgery,” he added.

3. A sedentary lifestyle

Dr Payagude said, “In addition to causing fat, inactivity slows down metabolism and bile turnover. One established risk factor for gallstones is obesity. Maintaining a healthy body weight and enhancing digestion are two ways that exercise contributes to protection.”

4. Crash diets and quick weight loss

According to Dr Payagude, the body's bile becomes unstable when weight is reduced too rapidly, particularly when drastic diets are used to lose weight. “Gallstones are caused by the liver producing more cholesterol when body weight is decreased too quickly. It is recommended to lose weight slowly but safely to lessen gallbladder stress,” he explained.

5. Ignoring fibre and hydration intake

Dr Payagude added, “Reduced dietary fiber and water intake will slow down bile flow and digestion. Foods high in fibre, such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grain products, are essential for preventing cholesterol accumulation, and maintaining a healthy bile requires proper hydration practices. Ignoring these easy habits raises your risk of gallstones developing covertly.”

When do gallstones require surgery?

Not all gallstones need to be treated right away. According to Dr Payagude, however, surgery can be the safest and most efficient course of treatment when gallstones lead to episodes of infection, discomfort, or complications, including pancreatitis or a blocked bile duct.

“Laparoscopy is the usual approach; keyhole cholecystectomy involves making tiny incisions to remove the gallbladder. This treatment reduces discomfort and problems while also enabling a faster recovery. Most cases can be performed with laparoscopy; however, in some complex cases, an open cholecystectomy may be necessary. A pound of cure is worth an ounce of prevention,” Dr Payagude said.

He concluded that by adopting these habits, you can significantly reduce your risk of developing gallstones and related complications: “Gallstones can sometimes be avoided, but the risk can be significantly decreased by eating a balanced diet, exercising regularly, and avoiding crash diets. If a person experiences persistent stomach pain, calling the doctor will help to obtain a diagnosis more quickly and reduce the risk of needing emergency surgery.”

