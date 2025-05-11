Nutritionist shares 6 healthy habits that may actually be ‘unhealthy’

Despite pouring in all the energy and effort, sometimes the scale stubbornly refuses to budge towards your desired goal. When results don't show up, it's only natural to feel demotivated. But instead, let's take a closer look at your everyday habits. When someone embarks on a weight loss journey, they make a lot of changes, but how healthy those changes are needs to be evaluated properly. Are they genuinely healthy, or do you just perceive them to be? It’s not entirely about perception either, maybe you fell victim to popular opinions or well-meaning advice that doesn’t actually serve your goals. Weight loss may not show on the scale when you make some mistakes, which traditionally may be 'healthy.' (Shutterstock)

Miconceptions are at play here. So it's important to know, it’s not that you don’t put in the efforts; lack of complete awareness might be sabotaging your progress.

Clinical Nutrition Coach Dr Reema took to Instagram to point out the common yet harmful habits that may be quietly getting in the way of your weight loss journey.

Here are the top habits Dr Reema shared that you may consider healthy, but in reality may not be:

1. Eating fruits as meal replacement

Fruits may cause sugar spike.(Shutterstock)

Why it is a problem: ‘Light dinner’ by eating just a bowl of fruits spikes insulin with no satiety. And insulin spikes trigger fat storage mode.

2. Snacking on handful of nuts

Handful of nuts have a lot of calories. (Pexels)

Why it is a problem: Nuts are nutritious, but also very easy to overeat. A handful of nuts includes 150-200 calories without realising.

3. Relying only on walking for exercise

Simply walking is not enough.(Shutterstock)

Why it is a problem: Great physical activity, but not adequate for fat loss alone.

4. Relying on jeera or methi water for fat loss

Jeera water helps with digestion.(Shutterstock)

Why it is a problem: Helpful for digestion, but not for fat-burning as much.

5. Trusting lite namkeen on snacks

Even if treats are marketed as sugar-free, they are not good for you.(Shutterstock)

Why it is a problem : Feels healthier than chips but still packed with salt, refined oils and hidden additives.

6. Starting the day with tea/coffee on empty stomach

Bed tea is not a good idea for your health.(Unsplash)

Why it is a problem: It spikes cortisol, disrupts hormones and may trigger belly fat storage.

Based on the above recommendations shared by Dr Reema, it can be understood that small misconceptions can seriously hinder your progress, whether it’s foods marketed as healthy or doing just the bare minimum, like walking and calling it a day. As much as step count is important, strength training is equally essential. These are some of the tweaks that require awareness to ensure your progress becomes real and sustainable.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.