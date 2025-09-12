Rujuta Diwekar warns ‘quick weight loss is danger’; shares right way to slim down: Your size will start reducing in…

From portion control to mindful eating, weight loss is all about balance. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, who has worked with actors like Kareena Kapoor, shares in her September 9 Instagram post the right way to slim down and stay fit. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares healthy weight loss tips and insights.

Can you lose weight while eating normal home food

Rujuta explains in her post, "When will he improve? Why did my doctor ask me to stop eating ghee and rice? What will he do with so much money? I don't have the answers to all these questions. But will I lose weight even after having normal home food? I know the answer to this one, and the answer is yes."

She adds, "First of all, we should ask ourselves why we want to lose weight. Mostly, it is because we are facing some problem with our health, whether it's sleep issues, low energy levels, diabetes, blood pressure, or general obesity."

"And to improve these conditions, we want to reduce weight. But if we take extreme measures and lose weight quickly in the first two weeks, sooner or later, there will be problems," says Rujuta.

What's the right way to lose weight

She advises, "The right way to lose weight is by eating mostly home-cooked food, exercising regularly, and sleeping on time. When you follow the right path of weight loss, here's what happens first:

1. You will see improvement in health within the first three months.

2. Your size will start reducing in the next three months.

3. Your weight will gradually begin to decrease in the following three months.

"I mean to say, when you follow the right path, weight loss doesn't happen first. First, there's an improvement in health, then your size reduces, and only after 5–6 months does the weight start dropping. If you lose weight too quickly in the first few weeks, it is a danger signal for your health," Rujuta says.

Explaining why, she adds, "Because then you may experience hair fall, dull skin, disturbed sleep, or even lose enthusiasm for life. You might start feeling upset over small things."

"So please follow the right path. Also, remember that at every age, good health comes in a different shape, size, and weight. The path of good health is the one you can follow for life. Anything you can only do for two weeks or two months is dangerous and wrong for you. So take care, and stay on the right path," she concludes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.