Planning to skip meals? Nutritionist explains 5 ways it can backfire on your health

In the rush to cut calories, lose weight, or save time, many people end up skipping meals. While it may seem like a quick fix, this habit can harm the body in more ways than you realise. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Prachi Jain, chief clinical nutritionist, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram said, "Whereas temporary fasting under supervision sometimes can bring certain rewards, skipping meals repeatedly without planning is more likely to do your health aspirations more harm than good. Skipping meals can break your body's natural cycle and adversely affect your health in the long term."

The nutritionist noted down 5 ways skipping meals can affect the body:

1. Slows down your metabolism

If you tend to skip meals, your body might go into energy-conservation mode to defend it against the perceived lack of food. It might decrease your metabolism rate, which makes burning off calories more difficult and could also slow weight loss.

2. Causes overeating later

Skipping a meal usually leads to severe hunger, which may prompt overeating at your next meal or lead you to grab high-calorie, processed food snacks. This pattern can develop into unwanted calorie intake and spikes in blood sugar, negating your health objectives.

Skipping meals can slow down your metabolism.(istockphoto)

3. Creates blood sugar imbalances

Skipping meals may lower your blood sugar level, resulting in hunger, irritability, headaches, and decreased concentration. Repeated changes in blood sugar levels over time can raise the risk of insulin resistance and other metabolic complications.

4. Decreases nutrient intake

Each meal is a chance to fuel your body with the necessary vitamins, minerals, and macronutrients. Skipping meals is essentially missing the opportunity to get the primary nutrients such as protein, fiber, and healthy fats, all of which are important to energy, immune function, and muscle health.

5. Disrupts mood and energy levels

Food is your body's primary source of fuel. Without regular nourishment, energy levels can plummet, making workouts harder and daily tasks more exhausting. Low blood sugar from skipped meals can also affect mood, increasing irritability, anxiety, and brain fog.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.