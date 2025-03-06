Stop skipping meals! 6 easy ways to eat healthy on a hectic work schedule

It is a challenge taking time off from our work schedule just to take care of ourselves. One thing that we all are neglecting is eating healthier as some days are so busy, we hardly get any time to prepare a healthy meal. The best way to avoid that is to plan your meals in advance which, according to fitness experts, are high in fiber and protein, low in carbohydrates and sugar. [Also read: From meetings to meals: Easy ways to add healthier options to a busy workday] Ditch junk food: 6 simple meal planning tips for a healthier you.(Photo by Ambius UK)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Avrajyoti Biswas, Chef at ABC Oritupa in Finland, suggested:

1. Add some fruits or salads

Remember to add some fruits or salads in every meal and drink lots of water throughout the day which will help in keeping the body hydrated.

2. Start preparing your own meals

Eating healthier doesn't have to be complicated. Cooking your own meals doesn't need to be fancy or have a bunch of ingredients, it simply needs to be balanced accordingly. It should have a source of high fibre which can be obtained by eating vegetables, fibres keeping us full for a longer time, this helps in avoiding unnecessary cravings.

Made just responsibly, burgers can be your go-to meal with the right balance between protein, carbohydrates, fibre and flavour believes chef Vinay Trilokiya

3. Protein in meal

Next is protein. Adding high protein such as salmon, chicken breast, egg, cottage cheese, tofu, etc. to the meal provides us energy throughout the day, along with it a source of carbohydrates such as rice or breads.

4. Carb intake

The intake of carbohydrates can be depending on one's body requirements. To complete your meal add some salads or fruits for the nutrients.

5. Nuts for snacks

In between the meals, when craving for snacks, add some kind of nuts to your diet and avoid unhealthy snacks.

Nuts are loaded with benefits and are a healthy go-to snack. They also help in reducing the food cravings and keep us satiated.(Unsplash)

6. Fluid intake

Drink more water and fluids such as coconut water and homemade lemonade.

Avrajyoti Biswas concluded, “These are some ways to improve our health and make work-life balance. Taking care of ourselves shouldn't be a task, it should be in our everyday routine, let's pick out some time from our busy schedule and be healthy for a better tomorrow.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.