From meetings to meals: Easy ways to add healthier options to a busy workday

A hectic working routine does not provide much room for quality food but if you plan in a simple way and make quality decisions, you can have quality meals in your routine. For professionals, planning meals with a balance of nutrients is essential to stay healthy especially during busy workdays. Here's how to eat like a nutritionist even with a hectic 9-to-5 job!

Healthy eating on the go

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ipshita Chakravarti, Dietician at CMRI Kolkata, suggested, “Start by preparing in advance. Preparing healthy food in advance in bulk and storing them in portioned containers makes it easy to grab-and-go. Having fresh vegetables, fruits, nuts, and yogurt within easy reach makes it easy to have a healthy option at hand. Instead of grabbing fast food, go for protein foods like grilled chicken, fish, tofu, or cottage cheese. For breakfast, go for nutrient-dense foods like whole grain bread, oats, or yogurt with nuts and fruits.”

Savour your meals: Eating too fast is not good for your body but with work pressure and with so much to do in such little time, we end up gulping our meals and miss out on the subtleties of taste. Do not be in a rush when you are eating. Chew your food thoroughly and cleanse your palate before diving into a different dish or food item.

When eating out, he recommended, “Notice what you're selecting—select lean proteins, fibre vegetables, and low-sugar dairy foods and avoid added sugar, which is not providing you with any actual health benefit. Daytime hydration is just as essential as eating healthy. Pack an infusible water bottle and experiment with infused water using lemon slices, mint leaves, or cucumber slices for a refreshing pick-me-up. Herbal tea, buttermilk, and coconut water are also good substitutes for sugary beverages. Taking small but conscious choices, you can still maintain a healthy lifestyle even on the busiest workdays.”

The secret to staying energised at work

According to Vishal Gupta, Managing Director at Borges India, incorporating healthy options for meals and snacking to a busy schedule not only provides individuals with adequate nutrients but also keeps them energised and focused throughout the day. He advised, “One of the best ways to stay healthy is by embracing Mediterranean diet and lifestyle, which emphasizes on consuming a balance of whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes and healthy fats like olive oils and leading a healthy lifestyle with a work-life balance. Incorporating olive oil into daily meals can be an easy way to boost both flavour and nutrition.”

There are different types of olive oils available in the market and each can be used basis the requirement of the consumer. Vishal Gupta said, “Extra virgin olive oil can be an ideal ingredient for salad dressing and combining it with fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers can be both delicious and healthy. Also, Olive oil for Indian cooking is ideal for everyday cooking, as its neutral flavour and high smoke point ensures that the flavour of the food remains intact and you can make all types of dishes which are perfect for meals in the workspace. Classic olive oil, which comes with rich flavour and aroma, has high smoking point suitable for specialty cooking.”

Olive oil used in Mediterranean dishes like Hummus has positive benefits for good health.

Busy lifestyle has also made individuals incline more towards toward convenience and on-the-go foods, making healthy snacking options like almonds more popular. In this context, Vishal Gupta highlighted, “A new innovation in the category is the zero-pesticide residue (ZPR) almonds. A product is ZPR when the amount of pesticide residue in the product is less than 0.01 mg/kg – certified by an independent authorised laboratory, which analyses over 100+ parameters. These ZPR almonds are gluten free, contains high fibre and are a good source of protein – which makes it a perfect snacking option to stay active throughout the day.”

He concluded, “Another way to navigate through the daily rush is by taking out some time for oneself to take a sip of another innovative product called the olive leaf infusion, which is getting more popular among health enthusiasts these days. Notably, the olive leaf infusion has zero caffeine and zero added flavour, making it a purely herbal beverage which can help busy professionals in managing and reducing their stress.”

