Did you know sleeping on your left side can reduce acid reflux? Physician Dr Kunal Sood shares 5 facts about sleep

Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, is highlighting five important facts about sleep and the factors that can affect its quality. In an Instagram video shared on September 8, the physician explores the relationship between sleep and everyday habits, including late-night eating, stomach discomfort, certain substances and other factors that may influence how well you rest.

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The human body has some peculiar ways of connecting seemingly unrelated things, and sleep is a perfect example. Something as simple as the position you sleep in can influence symptoms such as acid reflux , while what you eat or consume before bed can affect how well you rest. Sleep is far more than just a way to shake off tiredness ; it is an essential process that supports the brain, body and overall wellbeing.

Cannabis reduces REM sleep Many people believe that THC from cannabis can help them sleep better, but the reality may be more complicated. According to Dr Sood, much like alcohol, THC can make you fall asleep faster, particularly if anxiety is keeping you awake. However, this apparent benefit can be misleading, as THC may reduce REM sleep.

He explains, “Cannabis will help you sleep faster (especially if you have anxiety), but will reduce your REM sleep; similar to alcohol. Research suggests THC can reduce the amount of REM sleep a person gets. REM sleep is a stage of sleep that is important for cognitive functions, memory consolidation, and overall brain health.”

Sleeping on your left side can reduce acid reflux Acid reflux occurs when stomach acid flows back up into the oesophagus and throat, often because the valve at the bottom of the food pipe becomes relaxed or weakened. While diet and lifestyle are commonly linked to reflux, one surprisingly simple factor that may help reduce symptoms is the position you sleep in.

Dr Sood highlights, “Sleeping on your left side can help keep the junction between the stomach and oesophagus, known as the lower oesophageal sphincter (LES), above the level of stomach acid. This can help prevent acid from flowing back into the oesophagus.”

Lack of sleep can increase risk of car accidents Many car accidents occur when drivers fall asleep at the wheel. Sleep deprivation can leave you feeling tired and sluggish, impair alertness and reaction time, and increase the risk of briefly nodding off while driving, making it a potentially dangerous activity. The physician explains, “Sleep deprivation can impair alertness, decision-making, reaction time, and increase risk of ‘micro sleeping’ which are all not ideal while driving.”

Restless leg syndrome can be a sign of nutrient deficiency Restless leg syndrome (RLS) is a neurological sleep and movement disorder that causes an irresistible urge to move your legs, usually due to uncomfortable sensations. Dr Sood elaborates, “Restless leg could be a sign of a deficiency such as iron and vitamin B12. Important to diagnose the underlying cause of restless leg syndrome, discuss with your doctor.”

Eating before bedtime can disrupt sleep Eating a large meal right before bedtime can negatively affect your sleep quality. This is because digestion keeps the body active when it should be winding down for rest, making it harder to fall asleep or stay asleep through the night.

The physician emphasises, “Eating a large meal two hours prior to bed can disrupt sleep. There are a number of reasons eating too close to bedtime can disrupt sleep. One reason is that eating stimulates hormones like ghrelin and insulin, which may interfere with melatonin production (the sleep hormone) and disrupt your circadian rhythm.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Kunal Sood, MD, is a double board-certified physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine. He did his residency and fellowship in anesthesiology at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, followed by a one-year fellowship in interventional pain medicine. He later became the Medical Director of the office in Germantown, Maryland.