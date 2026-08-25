Feeling sluggish during monsoon? These 5 herbal teas may help support digestion and wellness
From ginger to chamomile, here are herbal teas you can sip for better health, mood, and wellness this monsoon.
The monsoon brings cooler weather and a natural craving for something warm and comforting. It is also a season when maintaining healthy routines becomes especially important. Choosing what goes into your cup can be a simple way to add variety to your daily diet, particularly when herbal ingredients such as ginger, lemongrass, turmeric, mint and chamomile are blended with tea. Parimal Shah, founder of Cherise India and a third-generation Tea Sommelier, shared five blends that can make a refreshing addition to your rainy-season routine.
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1. Ginger tea for a warming start
Traditionally, ginger has been used to aid digestion and relieve nausea, and its warm flavour makes it especially appealing on rainy days. On a cool and rainy morning, a hot ginger tea can be especially soothing, too. A tea blend of cinnamon, black pepper and ginger makes a perfect choice for a bold and spiced cup for mornings.
2. Lemongrass tea for a refreshing cup
With its distinctly citrusy and earthy aroma, lemongrass can make tea feel light and refreshing. According to Parimal, green tea blended with real lemon and lemongrass is suited to an afternoon break when you want something aromatic without a heavy flavour.
3. Turmeric and ginger for a spiced blend
Turmeric is a spice that contains curcumin in it, which has been found to have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits. The combination of turmeric, sun-dried ginger, and green tea makes this blend a perfect fit for cold and cloudy weather days.
4. Mint and ginger for a fresh finish
“After having a heavy or spicy meal, mint can be soothing,” said Parimal. A refreshing combination of green tea, mint, ginger, and lemongrass gives the cup of tea a nice, fresh taste, offering both cooling and citrusy notes.
5. Chamomile for a calmer evening
A warm beverage can also become part of a relaxing bedtime routine. Chamomile is commonly enjoyed in the evening for its mild floral character. A green tea with chamomile and honey blend offers a delicate option for winding down after a rainy day.
Having a healthy monsoon regimen involves much more than what you may be adding to your cup of tea. Hydration, balanced diets, proper sleep, handwashing, and seeking medical care continue to remain significant all throughout the monsoon. Drinking herbal tea can be an interesting addition to your traditional wellness routines.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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