Feeling sluggish during monsoon? These 5 herbal teas may help support digestion and wellness

Traditionally, ginger has been used to aid digestion and relieve nausea, and its warm flavour makes it especially appealing on rainy days. On a cool and rainy morning, a hot ginger tea can be especially soothing, too. A tea blend of cinnamon, black pepper and ginger makes a perfect choice for a bold and spiced cup for mornings.

The monsoon brings cooler weather and a natural craving for something warm and comforting. It is also a season when maintaining healthy routines becomes especially important. Choosing what goes into your cup can be a simple way to add variety to your daily diet , particularly when herbal ingredients such as ginger, lemongrass, turmeric, mint and chamomile are blended with tea. Parimal Shah, founder of Cherise India and a third-generation Tea Sommelier, shared five blends that can make a refreshing addition to your rainy-season routine.

Turmeric is a spice that contains curcumin in it, which has been found to have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits. The combination of turmeric, sun-dried ginger, and green tea makes this blend a perfect fit for cold and cloudy weather days.

With its distinctly citrusy and earthy aroma, lemongrass can make tea feel light and refreshing. According to Parimal, green tea blended with real lemon and lemongrass is suited to an afternoon break when you want something aromatic without a heavy flavour.

4. Mint and ginger for a fresh finish “After having a heavy or spicy meal, mint can be soothing,” said Parimal. A refreshing combination of green tea, mint, ginger, and lemongrass gives the cup of tea a nice, fresh taste, offering both cooling and citrusy notes.

5. Chamomile for a calmer evening A warm beverage can also become part of a relaxing bedtime routine. Chamomile is commonly enjoyed in the evening for its mild floral character. A green tea with chamomile and honey blend offers a delicate option for winding down after a rainy day.

Having a healthy monsoon regimen involves much more than what you may be adding to your cup of tea. Hydration, balanced diets, proper sleep, handwashing, and seeking medical care continue to remain significant all throughout the monsoon. Drinking herbal tea can be an interesting addition to your traditional wellness routines.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.