Lemongrass, citronella farming gains ground in western Maharashtra

Farmers across western Maharashtra, including Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Nashik, Pune rural, Solapur, Ahmednagar, and Raigad districts, are increasingly turning to the cultivation of lemongrass and citronella as a lucrative income source. The shift is being fueled by the growing demand for citronella-rich essential oils used in wellness and cosmetic products. Estimated 50,000 acres land under cultivated for the two medicinal plant in Maharashtra in 2024, which was almost none five years ago. (HT PHOTO)

These regions are considered ideal for aromatic crops due to moderate rainfall, favourable soil conditions, and the adaptability of local farmers.

Rajendra Jadhav, a farmer from Wai in Satara district who recently began cultivating lemongrass, said the venture turned around his farming income.

“I have been cultivating lemongrass for the past five years. Out of my total land, I have allocated 25% specifically for lemongrass. I’ve seen my annual income grow by nearly 15-20%, especially during seasons when traditional crops underperformed,” he said.

“Today, lemongrass has become a key income stream for my family,” he said.

Sunita Bhosale, another farmer from Islampur in Sangli district, said, “I have dedicated 30% of my farmland to cultivating citronella. Earlier, I struggled with unstable prices for vegetables, but aromatic crops have brought stability.”

With growing global demand for natural and wellness-based products, the market for lemongrass oil is expected to expand further.

Industry experts believe such initiatives can boost rural employment, reduce urban migration, and offer a buffer against the volatility of conventional farming.

Sunin Sunny, chief executive officer (CEO), Ecospice Ingredients, which supports and guides farmers in soil preparation and harvesting schedules, said, “We provide farmers with quality planting materials, contract farming support, supply chain assistance, training, and help with regulatory compliance. We also ensure access to distillation units to improve oil yield and quality.”

At present, 45 farmers from Maharashtra are associated with Ecospice Ingredients for aromatic farming.