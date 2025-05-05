Haldi masala gur: Add this golden Ayurvedic cube to your bedtime routine for better sleep, digestion, immunity

In the age of wellness and conscious living, traditional remedies are making a powerful comeback—and Haldi Masala Gur is leading the charge. A comforting blend of turmeric (haldi), warming spices and jaggery (gur), this golden nugget is more than just a sweet treat - it is a potent immunity booster that doubles as the perfect nightcap. Haldi masala gur: The secret to an immunity-boosting nightcap.(File Photo)

Haldi masala gur is the golden wellness hack you’ll wish you tried sooner

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, nutritionist Arooshi Aggarwal, shared, “Haldi masala gur is like an elixir or a concoction of various aromatic species including jaggery mixed in the right proportions with the richness of turmeric. It comes in a healthy golden hue that gracefully dissolves in milk (of any choice and preference), adding medicinal value to it. It is to be consumed before bedtime. It not only keeps the body warm but is also packed with wonderful health benefits like reducing the inflammation, aiding the sluggish digestive issues, is a mood enhancer and improves metabolism.”

Jaggery can be helpful for immune system and is high in iron content which could keep one energised during winters

The expert added, “Not only this, it improves the quality of sleep on a cold night. Spices like black pepper, sauth (dried ginger) are good source of antioxidants while vital minerals like calcium helps in digestion and keeps the bones healthy. Hence, it is a versatile pre-dinner meal. Highly recommended for people having bone issues like, arthritis etc.”

Sweetest way to supercharge your health

Shrey Gupta, Head of Sales and Operations at Dhampur Green, revealed, “Turmeric, revered for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, works in tandem with immunity-enhancing spices like black pepper, cinnamon and ginger. These not only aid digestion but also calm the body, making it ideal for winding down after a long day. The jaggery provides a natural source of energy while cleansing the liver and respiratory tract.”

Gushing over its benefits, Shrey Gupta further highlighted, “Best enjoyed dissolved in warm water or milk before bedtime, haldi masala gur supports detoxification, boosts metabolism, and improves sleep quality. It’s an age-old remedy passed down through generations—now finding its place on modern kitchen shelves. Whether you’re battling seasonal sniffles or simply looking for a cosy wellness ritual, this golden delight brings the goodness of Ayurveda in one small cube. Say goodbye to synthetic supplements and hello to a delicious, natural immunity-boosting nightcap.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.