Zebronics speakers in India 2026: Types, features and prices

Music at a desk, movies in the living room, and weekend get-togethers all place different demands on a speaker. Zebronics speakers cover these everyday needs with desktop and multimedia systems for computers, portable Bluetooth models that are easy to carry, party speakers with higher sound output, and Juke Bar soundbars for TV viewing. Bluetooth, USB and AUX playback provide different ways to play music, while select models add TWS pairing for wider stereo sound, dedicated bass drivers, RGB lighting, microphone support, and karaoke functions. Looking at these features alongside sound output and portability can help buyers choose a speaker that works well for their listening requirements. Zebronics speakers are available by type, sound output, connectivity, features, models, and prices. Selected options are available on Easy EMIs with Bajaj Finance.

Once buyers have found the type and features that suit their listening needs, they can compare the Zebronics speaker price and decide how they want to manage the purchase. Bajaj Finance offers eligible options at 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4,000+ cities, including Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales, without paying the entire amount upfront. Buyers can use the Insta EMI Card with a limit of up to Rs. 3,00,000 or an Easy EMI Loan of up to Rs. 5,00,000, depending on their purchase, and spread the cost into monthly instalments.

What types of Zebronics speakers are available in India?

Zebronics offers desktop and multimedia speakers, portable Bluetooth speakers, party speakers, and Juke Bar soundbars, so the suitable type depends largely on where and how a person listens.

Desktop and multimedia speakers: Designed for computers, laptops, and smaller entertainment setups. Options include compact stereo speakers and 2.1-channel systems with a separate subwoofer for added bass.

Portable Bluetooth speakers: Easy to carry between rooms or take outdoors. Select models include USB and AUX playback, TWS pairing, RGB lighting, and microphone support.

Party speakers: Built for gatherings where higher sound output may be required. Larger models can include dual drivers, TWS, RGB lighting, and microphone or karaoke support.

Juke Bar soundbars: Made for TV viewing with clearer, room-filling audio without placing multiple speakers around the room. A portable model may suit those who regularly move their music around, while desktop speakers and soundbars are suited to a fixed setup.

Which Zebronics speaker type suits different listening needs?

Where a person listens is a good place to start. A compact Bluetooth speaker can handle personal listening, while larger speakers provide the extra output needed for shared spaces and gatherings.