SIBM Pune launches new M.B.A. programme (HRM & Integrated AI Analytics); Applications open through SNAP 2026

Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM), Pune, a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), has announced a new full-time, two-year residential programme, M.B.A. (HRM & Integrated AI Analytics). Applications are now open through the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2026 portal. SIBM Pune has launched a new two-year MBA program focusing on HRM and Integrated AI Analytics. The curriculum aims to develop HR leaders skilled in data-driven decision-making, combining human insight with AI. (SIBM Pune)

HR is moving beyond its functional role to become a strategic partner to business. HR professionals are expected to understand business priorities, contribute to strategy, anticipate workforce needs, enable organisational transformation and demonstrate the impact of people's decisions on business outcomes. The new programme is designed to prepare a new generation of HR leaders who can combine business understanding and human insight with AI, analytics and data-driven decision-making.

From talent acquisition and workforce planning to employee engagement, performance, learning and retention, HR professionals will need to understand people as well as the business, technology and data shaping the future of work. The programme aims to develop HR professionals who can partner with businesses, use AI intelligently and translate people's insights into business impact, while keeping people at the heart of every decision.

"The future of HR will not be about choosing between Human Intelligence and Artificial Intelligence. It will be about bringing the two together to create stronger businesses and better workplaces," said Prof. (Dr.) Shrirang Altekar, Director, SIBM Pune.

Candidates can apply through SNAP 2026, with registration and payment closing on November 25, 2026 (Wednesday). Registration and Payment for the SIBM Pune programme closes on December 12, 2026, along with the other programmes. SNAP 2026 will be held on December 13, 19 and 26, 2026, with results declared on January 12, 2027 (Tuesday). Candidates may attempt up to three tests, and the best score will be considered. The test is a 60-minute CBT held across 79 cities, with 25% negative marking. The registration fee is INR 2,550 per test, with an additional INR 1,000 per programme (government taxes additional; non-refundable and non-transferable).

Eligible candidates must hold a bachelor's degree from a recognised university/institution of national importance with at least 50% marks (45% for SC/ST). Candidates with foreign qualifications must obtain an equivalence certificate from the Association of Indian Universities (AIU). Shortlisted candidates take part in Group Exercise and Personal Interaction, and the merit list is based on a composite score out of 100 (SNAP 50, Group Exercise 10, Personal Interaction 40).

Established in 1978, Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM), Pune, is a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), which holds an 'A++' grade from NAAC, and is UGC and AICTE-approved. Located at Lavale, Pune, the institute offers 2 programs, one a two-year M.B.A. with 4 specialisations, and an M.B.A. (Innovation and Entrepreneurship), along with the new M.B.A. (HRM & Integrated AI Analytics). It is currently ranked at no. 11 by the NIRF in the Management Category

To apply and begin your SNAP 2026 registration, visit SNAP Registrations 2026

More details about the new programme are available on the SIBM Pune website: www.sibm pune.edu.in.

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