‘I used to hide from my friends while delivering Swiggy’: Bengaluru man, now a successful entrepreneur

Koushik Kharvi is a shining example of the power of hard work. The Bengaluru-based entrepreneur owns not one, but two businesses — a successful eatery and an up and coming seafood consultancy. However, success did not come easy to this computer science graduate, who once used to deliver food on Swiggy to earn a living. Koushik Kharvi reflected on his journey from gig worker to business owner. (Instagram/@koushh_lakshara)

In an Instagram video shared last week, Kharvi reflected on his long journey from being a Swiggy delivery agent to a business owner. He candidly acknowledged that he was once ashamed of his food delivery job.

Hid job from friends Kharvi—whose LinkedIn states that he studied computer science at ACS College of Engineering, Bangalore—revealed in his video that nine years ago, he used to deliver food as a Swiggy agent.

“Nine years ago, I used to hide from my friends while delivering Swiggy,” he confessed.

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Sharing several pictures from his days as a delivery driver, Kharvi wrote: “Google Photos threw this back at me today. Exactly 9 years ago, I joined Swiggy as a part-time delivery partner.

“More than the hard work, I was scared my friends would see me as just a delivery guy,” he said.