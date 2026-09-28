Gurgaon founder compares job stability with business freedom: ‘Nothing is better than the other’

A Gurgaon-based founder has weighed in on the familiar job-versus-business debate, saying people often assume the other option offers an easier life, even though both come with their own pressures and challenges. A Gurgaon founder weighs in on job vs business, saying earning money is difficult regardless of the path you choose. (Instagram/_keshavnarang)

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Taking to Instagram, Keshav Narang shared a video explaining how salaried employees may look at entrepreneurship as a route to greater freedom and income, while business owners dealing with losses and financial pressure may sometimes crave the stability of a regular job.

‘The grass is always greener’ “Brother, the person working a job is thinking, 'Brother, I should just start a business; there’s freedom, I'd earn more money, life would be great.' Right? 'Here, I'm just living as someone's servant.' And the one doing a business, whenever he faces a little loss, he thinks, 'Brother, I should just do a job; at least there'd be stability, there wouldn't be this much pressure, there wouldn't be this constant stress over so many payments,'” Narang said.

He added, “So, I mean, the grass is always greener on the other side. That’s the truth, brother.”

Narang said earning money is difficult regardless of whether someone chooses a job or starts a business.

“Earning money in any form is difficult. Whether you are in a job or in a business, it is going to be tough, okay? You do whatever you want, it is difficult. Earning money is not easy,” he said.

‘Both have their pros and cons’ According to Narang, the two paths simply come with different kinds of problems.

“Every type of work has its own challenges. Just like every nature of business has its challenges, jobs have their own challenges too. If you are doing a job, you have to take care of so many things: you have to listen to the boss scolding you. If you do business, you have to listen to clients' nonsense.”

He said people should decide based on whether they value stability more or are comfortable taking greater risks.

“If you have the capacity to handle risk, only then come into business, because in business the risk is quite heavy; a job doesn't have that much risk, a job offers stability,” Narang said.

He concluded, “Otherwise, it is a personal choice, right? Nothing is better than the other thing. You have to choose what you want.”

The clip was shared with the caption, “Earning money is tough, in whichever scenario!”

Watch the clip here: