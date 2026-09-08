‘ ₹3 lakh doesn’t feel rich’: Gurgaon founder explains the financial trap of a dual-income household
A Gurgaon founder explained why a ₹3 lakh monthly household income still did not guarantee financial freedom.
A Gurgaon-based founder has sparked a conversation online after explaining why even a household earning ₹3 lakh a month may not necessarily feel financially secure. He argued that as incomes rise, families often build lifestyles around those earnings, making it increasingly difficult for either partner to step away from work.
Taking to Instagram, Dr Sunny Garg shared a video in which he presented the example of a couple earning ₹1.5 lakh each every month.
‘ ₹3 lakh does not feel like being rich’
"The husband earns ₹1.5 lakh a month, and the wife earns ₹1.5 lakh. Together, they make ₹3 lakh every month. On paper, life should be pretty comfortable. But by the end of the month, they still sometimes wonder, ‘We earn so much, so why does it still not feel like enough?’" Garg said.
(Also read: Man unemployed for 2.5 months says metro city expenses are draining savings: ‘Mental fatigue is so real’)
He explained that the household income has to support an entire lifestyle, including " ₹60,000-70,000 for a home loan EMI or rent, ₹25,000-30,000 for school fees, transport and activities, along with a car EMI, maid, cook, nanny, groceries, insurance, expenses for parents, SIPs, weekend outings, Swiggy, Uber and subscriptions."
"Suddenly, ₹3 lakh does not feel like being rich. It just feels like enough to keep an expensive machine running continuously," he added.
Garg, however, said expenses were only one part of the problem. According to him, the bigger issue begins when a family makes major financial decisions assuming that both incomes will continue indefinitely.
"You chose the house because there were two incomes. You chose the school because there were two incomes. You upgraded the car because there were two incomes. You built your lifestyle around two incomes," he said.
What does financial freedom really mean?
Garg pointed out that the vulnerability becomes apparent when one partner wants to quit a job, change careers or simply take an extended break.
"Suddenly, you realise that even a household earning ₹3 lakh a month may not necessarily be financially free," he said.
He concluded by suggesting a different way of measuring financial independence. "Because perhaps the better question about financial freedom is not how much we earn. It is: if one income stops tomorrow, how long can we continue living our lives comfortably? Maybe wealth is not just about increasing what comes in. It is also about building a life that does not collapse the moment you stop running."
Watch the clip here:
Social media reacts
The post prompted reactions from social media users, many of whom agreed with the argument. One person wrote, "This is actually so true." Another commented, "High income doesn’t always mean financial freedom." A third added, "This is why emergency funds matter." Echoing a similar view, another user said, "Building a lifestyle around two incomes can be risky."
(Also read: Gurgaon founder explains why a higher salary in metro city may not mean richer life: ‘You pay with time’)
HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. He primarily covers offbeat, trending and human-interest stories, with a focus on emerging social media trends, online conversations and real-world incidents that capture public attention. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal works on identifying and developing fast-moving digital stories, adding context and journalistic perspective to viral moments while maintaining accuracy, clarity and readability for online audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling. He holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. Beyond journalism, he has a keen interest in history and sports and enjoys expanding his general knowledge.Read More