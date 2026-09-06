Inalsa NutriFry DuoSlim air fryer review: Two 7L baskets, but the real game-changer is how they work together

Inalsa NutriFry DuoSlim air fryer review. (Aishwarya Faraswal - HT) By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less Get your new Kitchen Appliance at ₹ 1,000/month Check Eligibility → Anyone who regularly uses an air fryer knows that quick cooking has one small limitation: you can cook only so much at a time. A batch of fries, chicken wings or vegetables can take 15–20 minutes, and that can quickly add up when you're preparing several dishes for the same meal. With a single-basket air fryer, you often end up cooking one batch, starting another and then reheating the first dish. This is where a dual-basket air fryer can make more sense. The Inalsa NutriFry DuoSlim takes that idea a step further with two separate 7L cooking baskets arranged vertically instead of side by side. You can cook two different foods simultaneously, use different temperatures and cooking times, and use Sync Finish to have both ready around the same time. But does the unusual vertical design actually make everyday cooking easier? After looking at its cooking setup, controls, capacity and practical limitations, here is what I found. Check out the Inalsa NutriFry DuoSlim air fryer on Amazon

What makes the Inalsa NutriFry DuoSlim different: First impressions and build The first thing you notice about the NutriFry DuoSlim is its design. Most dual-basket air fryers place their cooking chambers next to each other, which gives them a wide footprint. Inalsa has taken the opposite approach and stacked the two 7L baskets vertically. Think of it as a bunk-bed arrangement for your food. That makes the DuoSlim easier to fit into a kitchen where counter width is limited. It measures 28 x 41.5 x 42.3 cm, so it isn't exactly a small appliance, but it doesn't spread across the countertop like some side-by-side models. The trade-off is height. You need enough vertical clearance to open and use the appliance comfortably, particularly if you plan to place it below an overhead cabinet. The upper basket also sits noticeably higher than the lower one, so the layout takes a little getting used to. The two cooking chambers can be controlled independently, which is the more important part of the design. You can set different cooking temperatures and timings for each basket instead of having both foods follow the same programme. There is also a flip digital display that adjusts its orientation depending on how the appliance is positioned. The cooking chambers have a non-stick surface, while Inalsa claims the appliance is BPA-free and PFOA-free. On paper, the design is interesting. But with an air fryer, the real test is what happens once you start cooking two different foods at the same time.

Inalsa air fryer build and design. (Aishwarya Faraswal - HT)

Sync Finish: Useful feature or just another air fryer mode? This is arguably the feature that gives the DuoSlim its biggest practical advantage. Each basket has its own 1400W heating system, giving the appliance a combined rated power of 2800W. More importantly, the two baskets can be programmed separately for temperature and cooking time across a range of 80°C to 200°C. That means you aren't forced to cook two foods using the same settings. Chicken wings can go into one basket while fries cook in the other, even if the two foods need different temperatures and cooking durations. Then there is Sync Finish. Say the chicken needs 25 minutes and the fries need 15 minutes. Instead of starting both programmes together and ending up with one food sitting around for 10 minutes, Sync Finish coordinates the programmes so they finish at roughly the same time. It sounds like a small convenience, but it becomes useful when you're preparing a complete meal rather than a single snack. The 360-degree rapid air circulation is also important for the cooking process. As with any air fryer, however, airflow still depends on how much food you put into the basket. Filling it beyond its practical capacity can affect how evenly food cooks.

Inalsa NutriFry DuoSlim dual sync feature works efficiently. (Aishwarya Faraswal - HT)

The biggest advantage here isn't that each food necessarily cooks faster. It is that you don't have to wait for one dish to finish before starting the next one. Inalsa NutriFry DuoSlim: What I cooked and how it performed A dual-basket air fryer needs to do more than simply offer two compartments. The real benefit comes from being able to cook foods with different requirements at the same time. The DuoSlim is well suited to combinations such as chicken and fries, fish and vegetables, or paneer tikka and potato wedges. Foods that need higher temperatures can go into one basket while something more delicate cooks separately. Here's a practical starting point for some common foods:

Food Suggested basket Temperature Approx. time* What to look for Frozen French fries Either 190–200°C 15–20 mins Crisp edges and even browning Chicken thighs/wings Either 180°C 20–25 mins Properly cooked centre and browned exterior Potato wedges Either 190–200°C 18–25 mins Crisp outside, soft centre Mixed vegetables Either 160–180°C 10–15 mins Tender without becoming too soft Paneer tikka Either 180–200°C 10–15 mins Lightly charred edges while keeping paneer soft Chicken tikka Either 180–200°C 15–20 mins Cooked through with browned, slightly charred edges

Cooking times can vary depending on portion size, food quantity and starting temperature. Meat should be checked for safe internal doneness rather than relying only on the timer. How does the food actually cook? For frozen fries and potato wedges, the 200°C maximum temperature gives you enough headroom for browning and crisping. But the usual air-fryer rule still applies: don't pack the basket too tightly. Restricted airflow can leave some pieces less crisp than others. Chicken needs a little more attention because browning the outside isn't enough. Thicker pieces need sufficient cooking time to cook through. Turning or shaking the food during cooking can also help with more even browning.

Chicken steak in Inalsa NutriFry DuoSlim air fryer. (Aishwarya Faraswal - HT)

Paneer tikka is another useful test for this type of appliance. It benefits from relatively high heat for a short period, allowing the edges to brown without leaving the paneer too dry. Chicken tikka follows a similar principle, although it needs more time to cook through. Vegetables, meanwhile, benefit from the ability to use a different temperature from the food in the other basket. This is where having two independently controlled chambers becomes more useful than simply having extra basket capacity.

Cripy veggies prepared in Inalsa NutriFry DuoSlim air fryer (Aishwarya Faraswal - HT)

The key point is that the DuoSlim gives you flexibility rather than forcing every food into the same cooking programme. Does the Inalsa NutriFry DuoSlim actually save time? The DuoSlim doesn't necessarily make individual foods cook faster. Its time-saving advantage comes from allowing two dishes to cook simultaneously. For example, chicken can cook in one basket while fries, vegetables or potato wedges cook in the other. You can also give each food its own temperature and cooking duration instead of compromising with a single setting. Sync Finish then brings those different programmes together at the end. This reduces the need to cook one batch, start another and then reheat the first dish. For a family meal or a dinner involving a main dish and a side, this is where the second basket starts to justify its presence. If you mostly cook one food at a time, the advantage is much less significant. How much electricity does the 2800W Inalsa DuoSlim use? The Inalsa NutriFry DuoSlim has a rated power of 2800W, with two 1400W heating systems. That number can look high compared with a single-basket air fryer, but 2800W is the appliance's maximum rated power, not a fixed amount of electricity it uses during every cooking session. Actual consumption depends on factors such as cooking time, temperature and how often you use both baskets. Using both baskets at the same time will naturally require more power than using only one. For regular use, the more useful things to consider are how long you run the appliance and how frequently both baskets are being used. So, don't look at the 2800W figure alone and assume that every cooking session will have the same electricity cost. Cleaning the Inalsa NutriFry DuoSlim: What happens after cooking? A dual-basket air fryer also means two cooking compartments to clean. The advantage is that the two baskets can be removed separately, so you don't have to deal with one oversized cooking chamber. For everyday residue, cleaning soon after cooking should make the process easier, while oily marinades or food stuck to the surface may require more effort. The non-stick surface also means abrasive scrubbers are best avoided. The outer body can be wiped with a soft, damp cloth, while the heating area needs more care around the electrical components. The vertical arrangement doesn't fundamentally change the cleaning process, but the lower basket is positioned differently from what you get on a conventional side-by-side dual-basket model. It's something you notice more during everyday handling than during the actual cooking process. The vertical design has one big advantage, but also a catch The DuoSlim's vertical design saves valuable counter width, measuring 28 x 41.5 x 42.3 cm. However, its height means you need sufficient clearance beneath overhead cabinets. The upper basket also sits higher than usual, while the lower one is closer to the counter. Measure your available space before buying. Inalsa NutriFry DuoSlim Review: What I liked and what I didn't

What I liked What I didn't like Two foods can cook at the same time. The tall design needs more counter clearance. Sync Finish is useful for different cooking times. The lower basket isn't as quick to access as the top one. You can set different temperatures for both baskets. Both baskets together can make the appliance feel bulky. 7L baskets offer plenty of cooking space. It isn't ideal for kitchens with low overhead cabinets. Separate baskets keep flavours from mixing. Cleaning two baskets takes more effort. The vertical design saves counter width. Moving the appliance around isn't particularly convenient.

Inalsa NutriFry DuoSlim vs a regular air fryer: Do you really need two baskets? A regular air fryer is perfectly adequate if you mostly cook one food at a time. The DuoSlim makes more sense when you regularly prepare two dishes together and don't want to cook them in separate batches.

Feature Regular air fryer Inalsa NutriFry DuoSlim Cooking baskets 1 2 separate 7L baskets Different foods at once No Yes Different temperatures Usually one setting Yes Different cooking times No Yes Sync Finish Unavailable Yes Best for Smaller, single-batch cooking Multi-dish meals