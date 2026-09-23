Entrepreneur calls Indian passport ‘useless’: ‘I pay 75L-1Cr tax, zero advantage’

An Indian entrepreneur has ranted against the country’s weak passport, saying it provides no benefits and allows little free movement. Jitendra Emmani shared an X post calling the Indian passport “absolutely useless”. Jitendra Emmani said that an Indian passport is 'useless' because it does not allow travel to any 'good' place.

Emmani, the Hyderabad-based founder of CozyFarms.in, highlighted how the Indian passport does not allow travel to most countries without a visa. And these visas, he noted, often require extensive documentation.

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“Absolutely useless” passport “Our Passport is absolutely useless,” Jitendra Emmani declared in an X post shared yesterday.

To prove his assertion, he added: “Can’t go anywhere good without waiting for days for the Visa or submitting a thousand pages.”

Emmani conceded that getting a United States visa stamp on an Indian passport is one way to ensure that the holder can travel more freely. However, a US visa stamp is itself very tough to get.

Emmani, who holds a master’s degree from USA’s Northern Illinois University, wrote: “A valid US visa is the shortcut many use. Why do we need a US stamp to let an Indian Passport let in anywhere.”