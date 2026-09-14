‘Most of the world opened up’: Founder on switching from Indian to Australian passport

Entrepreneur and author Arun Chandran has spoken about the difference between travelling on an Indian passport and an Australian passport, describing the experience as a stark example of “passport privilege”. Chandran, who travelled to around 39 countries on his Indian passport before becoming an Australian citizen in 2019, recalled the paperwork and uncertainty involved in obtaining visas as an Indian. A founder compares travelling on an Indian vs an Australian passport. (Instagram/@xpmelb)

‘The mountain of documents’ In an Instagram video, Chandran said he had travelled extensively on his Indian passport and remembered the difficulties involved in applying for visas, particularly for Europe.

“Let's talk about passport privilege. Until 2019, I was having an Indian passport. I have actually travelled to about 39 countries on an Indian passport. I do remember applying for visas, the mountain of documents that you need,” said the founder of Explore Melbourne and Aurora Australis Community.

Chandran recalled applying for a Schengen visa while he was in Melbourne as an Indian citizen. He said he was granted a visa for only 12 days, despite having to make the long journey from Australia to Europe.

(Also read: Indian creator reveals 3 reasons why her Schengen visa was rejected: ‘Don’t make these mistakes’)

“The first time I applied to Schengen visa, I got a visa for 12 days. 12! It took me about a day to fly from Melbourne all the way to Europe, and a day to come back, and I spent about 10 days there,” he said.

He also pointed out that people holding passports from countries such as Australia, the US and the UK may not be familiar with the difficulties faced by travellers from countries with weaker visa access.

“A lot of people with passports from Australia, US, UK, they probably don't even know how hard it is to get certain visas,” Chandran said.

‘Most of the world opened up’ Chandran said his travel experience changed significantly after he switched to an Australian passport in 2019. He recalled returning to Italy and being able to enter without applying for a visa in advance.

“Now, on my Australian passport, most of the world opened up. I went back to Italy. This time I got a visa free for 90 days,” he said.