Indian creator reveals 3 reasons why her Schengen visa was rejected: ‘Don’t make these mistakes’

An Indian content creator has shared a video explaining three reasons why her Schengen visa was rejected, warning her followers not to make the same mistakes that she did. Garima Singh said that she applied for a Schengen visa which is required for non-EU nationals to travel to the Schengen region of Europe. Garima Singh said her Schengen visa application was rejected for three reasons. (Instagram/@girrlwithagimbal)

However, her visa application was rejected for three reasons. Singh shared a candid video explaining the reasons behind the rejection. “Don’t make the mistakes I made!” she warned.

Schengen visa rejected The Indian content creator said unreliable itinerary, uncertain purpose of stay, and a name mismatch led to her application being rejected.

“Teen reason mujhe mile hain. Pehla reason ye mila hai ki that your itinerary is not reliable,” she said – indicating that visa authorities deemed her proposed travel schedule or plan to be unreliable or inconsistent.

(Also read: ‘Indian passport no longer adds value to my life’: Techie describes Schengen struggles)

Next, Singh said she was told that her “purpose of stay” was also not reliable. “Doosra reason usne bataya ki your stay is also not reliable, like purpose of stay. Toh maine ChatGPT kiya ki what does that supposed to mean? Toh usme bola ki hotel accommodation temporary sound kar rahe hain,” she said.

Roughly translated, it means that the purpose of her visit and her accommodation arrangements were questioned. ChatGPT explained to her that her hotel bookings may have seemed temporary or doubtful.