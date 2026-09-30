Redmi Note 17 5G review: A battery beast that plays it safe on performance

Xiaomi launched its first Redmi Note series smartphone back in March 2014. Since then, it has earned a reputation for taking a balanced approach at features at a budget price point. With the launch of the Redmi Note 17 5G earlier this year, the company has slightly strayed away from that idea and decided to focus on one hero feature: the battery. Sure, this phone still offers features like an AMOLED display, a high-refresh-rate display, fast charging capability and a decent camera setup, that make any budget phone worth investing in, but the focus this year is exclusively on its massive battery capacity. On paper, it is the kind of phone that seems designed for users who hate reaching for a charger halfway through the day or who focus on entertainment. Redmi Note 17 5G review (Shweta Ganjoo / HT) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

But there is another side to the story. While the battery and display grab the headlines, the phone does not appear to be chasing benchmark records or competing head-on with performance-focused rivals in its segment. Instead, Redmi seems to have taken a more measured approach by prioritising endurance and everyday usability performance gains. That makes the Redmi Note 17 5G an interesting proposition in a crowded mid-range smartphone market.

That said, the question remains if its enormous battery is enough to make up for its modest performance and how does the overall experience feel at its price point? We will try to answer that and more in the detailed review below. Before that, let's quickly walk you through its key specifications.

Redmi Note 17 5G: Specifications

Specification Redmi Note 17 5G Display 6.99-inch FHD+ AMOLED, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 1,800 nits peak brightness Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 7i Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 RAM Up to 8GB LPDDR4X Storage 128GB UFS 2.2 Rear Camera 50MP Front Camera 8MP Battery 8,000mAh Charging 45W wired fast charging, 22.5W wired reverse charging Operating System Xiaomi HyperOS 3 Colours Starlight Purple, Dark Night, Arctic Blue Price 6GB + 128GB costs ₹ 27,999; 8GB + 128GB costs ₹ 30,999

Redmi Note 17 5G build and design: Big and bulky yet interesting The Redmi Note 15 5G comes with a big and bulky design that is hard to miss and it makes no attempt to hide its size. At 225 grams, it is neither slim nor particularly light, and the difference is immediately noticeable when you pick it up. It feels heavy not just in your hands but also in your pocket. A large part of the credit for its bigger and bulkier build goes to its massive 8,000mAh battery, which gives this phone a distinct feel, while its large 6.99-inch display adds to the overall footprint. More on the display later.

This phone measures 169.70 × 79.14 × 8.40mm, which makes it 5.7mm taller, 3.72mm wider and 1.05mm thicker and 47g than its predecessor, that is, the Redmi Note 15 5G, which arrived earlier this year. With its dimensions, it's not a phone that is designed for comfortable one-handed use. If you have smaller hands like mine, one-handed usage simply isn't possible. That said, the bulk and the larger footprint aren't entirely a drawback. The build feels sturdy and its rounded edges take some of the sting out of its size. The IP65 dust and water resistance adds more durability to the overall device.

Build aside, the Redmi Note 17 5G features a rather simple design with clean edges that easily take the focus off all the bulk. We got the Starlight Purple colour variant, which is an absolute pleasure to look at. In a sea of black and white (and even orange) this pastel shade looks refreshing and light. It also takes the focus away from its massive size. The camera module adds a bit of visual interest without dominating the rear panel. In a market where manufacturers increasingly compete to make phones thinner and lighter, the Note 17 5G goes in the opposite direction. It is big, heavy and unapologetically practical and that makes its design interesting, even if it won't appeal to everyone.

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