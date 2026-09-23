In the wellness and personal care industry, scaling a natural ingredient into products that reach consumers across markets involves far more than simply sourcing a raw material. It requires consistency in cultivation, precision in harvesting, controlled processing, rigorous quality checks and the ability to manage manufacturing and distribution at scale. For Forever Living Products, this approach has been built around a simple philosophy: control the journey from the plant to the finished product and ultimately to the consumer. What It Takes to Build a Global Aloe Vera Supply Chain at Scale

Aloe vera is at the centre of that journey. Forever grows aloe vera across more than 7,500 acres in Texas and the Dominican Republic, with an average of 40 million aloe vera plants grown each year and harvested for its product manufacturing facilities. The company grows only Aloe Barbadensis Miller, the variety it has chosen for its products.

Managing cultivation at this scale requires consistency long before a leaf reaches a manufacturing facility. Forever's aloe plants can produce leaves for up to five years, and the company harvests the leaves by hand. Hand harvesting is intended to ensure that each leaf is suitable for harvest while helping avoid damage to the plant. Each leaf is then hand-filleted to extract the inner leaf aloe vera gel.

The next challenge is ensuring that the care taken in the fields is maintained during processing so that the aloe reaches you just as nature intended. The company continues to invest in advanced equipment and manufacturing capabilities to support growing global demand, including specialised technology for nutritional product manufacturing.

At scale, manufacturing is not simply about producing more. It is about maintaining processes that can be consistently applied across large volumes. Forever says its advanced manufacturing processes enable it to produce millions of quality products every year while meeting global demand. The company's approach is based on controlling every aspect of production rather than treating cultivation, manufacturing and distribution as completely separate parts of the supply chain.

Quality control therefore becomes an ongoing part of the journey. Forever states that quality tests are conducted at every stage of production and manufacturing. This approach places quality checks within the process itself rather than treating them only as a final-stage assessment.

Sustainability is another consideration when a supply chain operates at agricultural and manufacturing scale. In the Dominican Republic, Forever's aloe fields use solar-powered pumps and a drip watering system that the company says has reduced water usage by 90 per cent. The company's broader approach also includes manufacturing certifications covering areas such as safety, quality and management.

The importance of control becomes even clearer when looking at the entire journey. Forever describes its model as extending from its own aloe fields through processing facilities, production and worldwide distribution. This vertical approach allows the company to have greater control over the different stages involved in bringing aloe-based products to consumers.

For a global business, however, the supply chain does not end at manufacturing. Products have to move efficiently across markets while maintaining the same manufacturing standards. Forever's India operations form part of this wider global structure, with Forever Living Imports (India) Private Limited serving the Indian market and the company maintaining its India operations from Mumbai.

Building a global aloe vera supply chain, therefore, is ultimately about creating a system in which agriculture, processing, manufacturing, quality control and distribution work together. The scale may be measured in acres, plants, manufacturing capacity and products produced, but the underlying challenge remains consistency.

For Forever Living Products, controlling the journey from aloe cultivation to manufacturing and worldwide distribution is central to how it approaches that challenge. In an industry where consumers increasingly want to understand where ingredients come from and how products are made, the ability to manage the journey from plant to product becomes not just an operational advantage, but an important part of building consumer confidence.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

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