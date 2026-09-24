Delhi: LSR College resumes offline classes after Aastha Kunj Park gang-rape

The Class 7 girl was visiting the park with a 17-year-old male friend on her 17th birthday when the crime took place at around 7.15pm-7.30pm on September 21. The park is located close to LSR’s back gate, which is frequently used by students due to its convenient access to the nearby metro station.

In a directive issued on Wednesday, the college administration said classes would be held on the college premises. “Classes shall continue in regular offline mode from tomorrow in the college premises–Thursday, September 24 onwards 2026,” a notice signed by LSR principal Kanika K Ahuja dated September 23 said.

Delhi University’s Lady Shri Ram College for Women resumed offline classes on Thursday, a day after shifting to online teaching following the alleged gang-rape of a minor at gunpoint inside Aastha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Temple. The incident has also prompted students to demand stronger security measures around the college campus.

What steps are being taken to address security issues around Lady Shri Ram College?

What steps are being taken to address security issues around Lady Shri Ram College?

A day after the incident, the college administration had suspended physical classes and conducted them online on September 23.

Highlighting safety concerns around the college campus, hundreds of LSR students staged a protest demanding stronger security measures to ensure women’s safety in the national capital.

A LSR student, Fellah Fajar, said the walk from her accommodation in Amar Colony to the college’s back gate in the morning was particularly distressing.

“I was constantly scanning the lane leading to the back gate and remained extremely alert to every person and vehicle passing by. The college otherwise felt as busy as usual, but attendance in my class was about 30% lower. I’m not sure whether that was directly related to the incident,” she said.

Fellah added that although police personnel were present on the lane, she did not notice any additional security measures from the college administration. She said only the usual two security guards were stationed at the back gate.

Evia, another student, said that as students return to campus, they are taking necessary precautions, with concerns over safety and security still fresh in their minds.

“We have planned to return home in groups, and some of us are carrying pepper spray. Classes for first- and second-year students end around 5:30 p.m. Several students who live in distant parts of Delhi are planning to skip the last class as it gets dark by the time they reach home,” said Evia.

“Some students have been receiving calls from their parents asking them to return home. However, strict attendance requirements and the upcoming mid-semester break are prompting many to continue attending classes despite heightened concerns about their safety,” she added.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday morning, Asif (30) was apprehended first, around 6am, from Amar Colony after a brief exchange of fire. An unlicensed firearm and a knife were found in his possession. Later in the day, two brothers – Mukesh (24) and Hemant Singh (31) – were arrested from their home in Sri Niwaspuri.

Police said they also found “objectionable” and pornographic content on Asif’s phone and have sought a report from the FSL. Staff members and guards at the park, as well as a nearby godown, and regular visitors identified Asif as a local troublemaker, the police said.

On the day of the incident, the officer said, they were carrying at least two weapons — a firearm and a knife — and condoms with them. “We have suspicion that this was planned.” Park staff and others are being questioned for more details.