Two DU students allegedly stalked, sexually harassed by men in SUV in Delhi

“We have identified the four alleged accused and teams are conducting raids to arrest them,” said DCP Yadav.

The first information report (FIR) was registered at Mukherjee Nagar police station, said deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Akanksha Yadav.

Two Delhi University (DU) students, pursuing their first year of postgraduate studies, were allegedly stalked and sexually harassed by at least four men travelling in an SUV near Hakikat Park in north Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar area on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday. The men also allegedly verbally abused the women and made indecent remarks before fleeing the area, police said, adding that a case has been registered.

How are authorities responding to the increase in harassment cases in Delhi?

How are authorities responding to the increase in harassment cases in Delhi?

According to the DCP, the alleged incident took place around 9.30 pm near Hakikat Park in Mukherjee Nagar. The two women were walking when at least four men travelling in a Tata Safari SUV allegedly got into a verbal altercation with them over giving passage to their vehicle on the street.

“During the altercation, the men allegedly verbally abused the women and made some indecent remarks. They allegedly even followed the women and misbehaved with them before leaving the area,” said a senior police officer, who asked not to be named.

DCP Yadav said a written complaint regarding the alleged eve-teasing was received at the Mukherjee Nagar police station from one of the two DU students, who are pursuing their MA first year course. An inquiry was subsequently launched.

“During the enquiry, the car bearing registration number DL11CF4447, allegedly involved in the incident, was traced to its registered owner. It was revealed that one Naman was driving the vehicle, accompanied by two-three other persons. We have registered a case and trying to nab the suspects. Further investigation is in progress,” added DCP Yadav.

The alleged sexual harassment of the two DU students took place two days after a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped at gunpoint by three men inside Aastha Kunj Park in south Delhi. The accused allegedly threatened the girl and her 17-year-old male friend after impersonating police personnel.

The girl was visiting the park with her male friend on her 17th birthday when the alleged crime took place at around 7.15pm-7.30pm on Monday.