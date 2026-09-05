Tucker Budzyn dies at 8: What happened to internet's beloved golden retriever? Pet parent shares heartbreaking news

Tucker Budzyn, internet's beloved golden retriever, has died at the age of 8. The heartbreaking news was shared by his mom, Courtney Budzyn, who revealed in a social media post Saturday that Tucker died unexpectedly Wednesday, just two weeks after being diagnosed with lymphoma. Tucker Budzyn was diagnosed with lymphoma. (Facebook/ Tucker Budzyn)

"Tucker’s gone. Tucker passed away on Wednesday unexpectedly. He was doing really well with treatment, but we didn’t know that he had lymphoma in his intestines," Courtney said.

"And since the chemo was working so good and he was going into remission, it left a hole in his intestine where the cancer was, and he got an infection that seemed to hit him overnight. And we woke up and we rushed him in and we thought… we thought we were going to beat the infection."

She added, “He was so weak, and we got him on antibiotics and fluids, but it was too late. We tried to save him, but we couldn’t save him. He’s home now. I want you to know I tried to do everything I could. I did everything. His temperature kept raising and there was nothing… and nothing was changing it. We had to let him go.”