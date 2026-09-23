These frogs eat giant hornets and survive: Scientists investigate their sting resistance

Many animals avoid hornets because their stings are dangerous. The Asian giant hornet is the world's largest hornet species, and its sting can cause intense pain and tissue damage. Its venom can also have potentially fatal effects on small vertebrates. Ecologist Shinji Sugiura discovered that black-spotted pond frogs in Japan hunt and eat hornets, including the dangerous Asian giant hornet. Despite receiving multiple stings, 79%-93% of frogs caught and consumed the hornets, indicating a unique tolerance to these venomous encounters. (Shinji Sugiura / Ecosphere, 2025, CC BY 4.0. Cropped from Figure 3.)

But one small frog in Japan appears not to avoid hornets. Shinji Sugiura, an ecologist at Kobe University, found that the black-spotted pond frog hunts, is stung by, and eats hornets, including the Asian giant hornet, also known as the murder hornet.

A frog that fears no sting Sugiura's 2025 study, published in Ecosphere, examined how black-spotted pond frogs responded to worker hornets from three species: Vespa simillima, V. analis, and V. mandarinia, the Asian giant hornet. For the experiments involving V. mandarinia, he preferentially used larger frogs because he assumed smaller frogs would be unable to fit the large hornets into their mouths.

What Sugiura observed was difficult to overlook. Most frogs lunged forward to catch the hornets, receiving stings to sensitive areas such as the mouth and eyes but continuing their attacks. Despite being stung, most frogs eventually consumed their prey. The study found that 93% of frogs consumed V. simillima, 87% consumed V. analis, and 79% consumed V. mandarinia.

The findings are notable because hornet venom can be dangerous to small vertebrates. The study cites earlier research showing that a single sting from V. mandarinia can deliver a lethal dose of venom to mice weighing 270 grams, while the frogs used in Sugiura's experiments weighed between 6 and 76 grams. Many frogs were stung repeatedly, yet none died and all resumed normal behavior shortly afterward.

The results indicate that the frogs can tolerate repeated hornet stings while continuing to capture and consume their prey. However, the study did not determine exactly how the frogs achieve this tolerance.