Delhi’s wild side: Where to chase fireflies, spot frogs and forage for fungi this monsoon

When the monsoon hits Delhi, the capital’s green pockets transform into lush, thriving urban jungles waiting to be explored. Forest paths turn into vibrant fungi trails, while familiar parks come alive with glowing fireflies, croaking frogs, and seasonal wildlife unique to the rains. Here’s how to chase fireflies, forage for mushrooms, and experience Delhi’s unique wild monsoon magic before the season slips away. Where to chase fireflies, spot frogs and forage for fungi this monsoon

Mushroom foraging walks Led by foraging expert Malavika Bhatia in collaboration with Gurugram-based gourmet mushroom farm Shroomery, weekend fungi-foraging walks through rain-drenched urban jungles like Sanjay Van and Jahapanah Forest are an experience most may have not tried. “For most of the year, mushrooms exist as vast underground or wood-inhabiting networks. Then the rains arrive and, almost overnight, they begins appearing everywhere,” says Malavika. The walk is both parts discovery and learning, because many of these like the Termitomyces species only appear during the rains. “Most of us move through life without noticing much of what is happening around us,” Malavika explains. “Once you start looking for fungi, you begin noticing all kinds of things: the condition of a tree, the moisture in the soil, the insects moving through leaf litter, the ways different organisms depend on one another. Mushrooms become a doorway into seeing ecological relationships that were always there but had gone unnoticed.”

Know before you go Where to book: Upcoming walks are announced via Instagram on @shroomery.in and @mycodyke.

Timings: Held throughout the monsoon season until September. Sessions take place on Saturday mornings (9:30 AM – 11:30 AM) or Sunday evenings (4:30 PM – 6:30 PM).

Tickets: ₹1,199 for adults | ₹599 for children under 12