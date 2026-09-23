Asian Games 2026| MMA bronze medallist Suchika Tariyal: I felt cheated, but my country’s love made me feel like a champ

She won India a piece of sporting history and yet cried inconsolably. Meet Suchika Tariyal, 36, who stood at the podium of the ongoing Asian Games in Japan holding a bronze medal, and upon realising that it’s India’s first-ever MMA medal at the competition she couldn’t control the tears rolling down her cheeks. Suchika Tariyal won the bronze in women's 60kg category.

Hours before winning bronze for this Rohtak-born’s dream of making it to the final had ended somewhere between a judges’ table and a weighing scale. Her 60kg semi final against Singapore’s Hui Hoon Teo went to overtime, with judges initially ruling in Teo’s favour. India protested, the panel reviewed the footage and rescored it a draw, but under IMMAF rules a draw is broken by the morning weigh-in. Her opponent, roughly 700 grams lighter, walked away with the win and a place in the final.

“In that moment, I went down crumbling to the ground because I felt cheated. I felt my dream was snatched from me and I felt they conspired against me to have my opponent win. But then it started to hit me that what I had achieved was the only thing I had been craving to win my entire life, that is a medal for India,” shares Suchika.

It was the love of her country that carried her through the moments of disappointment as she recounts: “Mera desh mujhe shaabaashi de raha hai, mere pe garv kar raha hai, toh mujhe aisa lag raha hai ki haan maine bahut achha khela. Uske baad kya decision hui, usse mujhe dukh toh hai, par mere liye ye matter karta hai ki maine apne deshwaasiyon ke dil mein ek jagah toh bana hi li hai, desh ke liye pehle MMA medal jeeta hai.”