Chandigarh, Timely administration of anti-snake venom has helped save around 473 snakebite victims in Haryana this year, while 1,526 victims have been treated in the state over the past five years, officials said. Timely anti-snake venom saves 473 victims in Haryana this year: Health Department

According to the Health Department, more people bitten by snakes are now approaching hospitals directly instead of seeking faith healing, "jhaad-phoonk" or other traditional remedies that can delay treatment.

The department cited the case of a 20-year-old woman from Palwal who was bitten by a snake while working in a field. She was taken to a hospital, administered anti-snake venom and later discharged after recovery.

"Timely administration of anti-snake venom has helped save around 473 snakebite victims in Haryana this year, with Jhajjar and Ambala reporting the highest number of cases," Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Sumita Misra said.

Misra said anti-snake venom is available free of cost at all Primary Health Centres, Community Health Centres and Civil Hospitals across the state. Its stocks are being continuously monitored to ensure availability, she said.

She stressed the need to seek medical treatment without delay after a snakebite.

The victim should be kept calm, unnecessary movement restricted and the affected limb kept still and below heart level while arrangements are made to reach the nearest hospital, the department advised.

Watches, rings, bangles and tight clothing should be removed from the affected limb as swelling may develop. The bite area may be gently washed with clean water.

If possible without approaching or attempting to catch the snake, a photograph may be taken from a safe distance to help doctors identify it. People should not try to kill or capture the snake and should instead maintain a safe distance and alert trained snake rescuers or the Forest Department, the department said.

The Health Department cautioned against tying a tight rope or tourniquet, cutting the wound, sucking out venom or applying ice, chilli, oil or traditional pastes. Victims should also not be given alcohol or intoxicants or lose valuable time seeking faith healing, it said.

For prevention, people have been advised to keep houses and surroundings free of garbage, debris and other material that could provide shelter to rodents and snakes. Those working in fields or going outdoors at night should wear shoes and long clothing and carry a torch, the department said.

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