1BHK demand strongest in MMR at 18%, followed by Pune at 10%: Anarock survey

While 3BHKs remain the preferred configuration across most major cities in the country, demand for 1BHK homes is relatively strong in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) at 18%, followed by Pune at 10% and Bengaluru at 9%, highlighting significant variations in unit-size preferences across major housing markets, according to a real estate homebuyer survey by Anarock. Demand for 1BHK homes is relatively strong in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) at 18%, followed by Pune at 10% and Bengaluru at 9%, a survey has said. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash)

The survey found that 3BHK demand is particularly strong in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai and Delhi-NCR, with more than 50% of respondents in these markets preferring the configuration. Bengaluru recorded the highest preference for 4BHK and larger homes at 10%. In contrast, 2BHKs remain the preferred configuration in Kolkata, MMR and Pune, with more than 40% of respondents opting for them while 1BHK units were preferred in MMR (18%), Pune (10%) and Bengaluru (9%), the survey showed.

In Mumbai, the demand for compact homes is also reflected in new supply. MahaRERA data had shown that studio apartments, along with 1BHK and 2BHK homes, accounted for nearly 60% of all housing launches in 2025. A total of 42,643 housing units were launched in the state during the year, according to MahaRERA data.

In Pune, while demand for 2BHK and 3BHK homes remains strong, 1BHK units offer first-time buyers a relatively accessible entry point into homeownership, with more manageable EMIs. The city’s IT and education ecosystem attracts a large population of young professionals, supporting demand for compact homes, real estate experts said.

1BHK homes are seen as fulfilling upward aspirations while affordability remains the main factor behind buying an apartment, they said. In Pune, entry-level affordability is largely concentrated in areas such as Pimpri-Chinchwad, Wagholi, Dhanori, Ambegaon and Undri, where homes are priced at around ₹60 lakh, making these locations relatively accessible to first-time buyers.

Overall, larger homes continue to dominate buyer preferences, with 48% of respondents opting for 3BHK units and 38% preferring 2BHK homes. Preference for 4BHK and larger homes increased from 3% in H1 2024 to nearly 5% in H1 2026, despite rising housing prices. This suggests that higher prices have not materially altered buyers’ preference for larger homes, according to Anarock.

₹ 90 lakh– ₹ 1.5 crore is the most preferred price bracket among homebuyers The survey also found that ₹90 lakh– ₹1.5 crore was the preferred price bracket for 34% of respondents, followed by properties priced above ₹1.5 crore, preferred by 27%. The findings indicate sustained demand for larger and relatively higher-value homes.

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Anarock’s Consumer Sentiment Survey covered 8,320 respondents aged 23 to 77 years across 14 cities. It found that while 38% of respondents may delay their purchase slightly, only 18% may postpone it indefinitely or cancel it.

Affordability emerged as the biggest constraint among those delaying or cancelling purchases, cited by 44% of respondents, followed by a lack of suitable properties within their budget at 32%. Buyers affected by rising prices are opting for peripheral locations, adjusting their purchase timelines or temporarily renting homes, suggesting that price growth is influencing buying behaviour more than the underlying aspiration for homeownership, the survey found.

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