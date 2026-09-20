Dogs steal the runway spotlight at London Fashion Week in quirky outfits

Held in a bowling alley, the show featured dogs dressed in exaggerated protective gear, including oversized puffer jackets, futuristic headpieces and elaborate outfits inspired by everything from accidents to pet theft. One dog wearing a parachute-like jacket and cyber punk glasses stopped before crossing the bowling lanes, making the model behind it overtake.

London Fashion Week took an unexpected turn on September 19 when dogs joined the runway at Chopova Lowena’s Spring/Summer 2027 show.

Another four-legged guest was carried down the runway in a bright green inflatable coat, while a third sported oversized goggles with a colourful parachute attached to its back. An anti-theft look came complete with protruding details, a miniature security camera and a flashing red light.

Videos from the show have gone viral on social media. The canine spectacle was part of a collaboration between British label Chopova Lowena and Lloyds Bank, highlighting the importance of protecting and insuring pets, as reported by The Independent. Designers Emma Chopova and Laura Lowena-Irons, both dog owners, developed the tongue-in-cheek looks with veterinary input.

The dogs, who were trained for the show, were supervised by vets during fittings and the presentation. They did not return for the finale, with human models closing the show to a heavy metal soundtrack.