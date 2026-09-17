Looking to buy a home this festive season? ₹50L– ₹1.5 crore emerges as sweet spot amid job security concerns

Ahead of the festive season, real estate consultants are highlighting evolving homebuyer preferences. Surveys show that affordability is emerging as a key consideration as buyers balance their long-term homeownership aspirations with concerns around job security, project risk and overall property value. Homebuyer preference surveys indicate that possession certainty is increasingly shaping purchase decisions, with buyers seeking greater certainty, lower execution risk and clearer timelines. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Gemini-generated photo)

A Colliers survey noted that while homebuyers are becoming more price-sensitive and selective, their appetite for homeownership remains intact. Nearly half of the respondents surveyed said they plan to buy a home within the next two years, with 46% preferring properties priced between ₹50 lakh and ₹1.5 crore, making it the most preferred budget range in the survey.



Similarly, an Anarock survey found that ₹90 lakh– ₹1.5 crore was the preferred price bracket for 34% of respondents, followed by properties priced above ₹1.5 crore, preferred by 27%. It showed that 3BHK homes remain the most preferred configuration, with 48% of respondents opting for them, while demand for larger homes continues to rise, including growing interest in 4BHK and bigger units. Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad and NCR recorded the highest preference for 3BHK homes, with more than half of respondents in these markets choosing the configuration.

Two- and three-BHK apartments dominate preferences, with 62% of respondents opting for these configurations. Demand for larger, more spacious homes is stronger in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, while Mumbai continues to see demand for compact and right-sized homes, according to the Colliers survey.

Also Read: Can homebuyers seek a RERA refund after a real estate project enters insolvency? What NCLT Mumbai said

Anarock’s Consumer Sentiment survey, however, noted that larger homes stand confirmed with 48% of respondents opting for 3BHKs, making it the most preferred configuration. The survey, which covered 8,320 respondents aged 23-77 years across 14 cities, also finds that the ₹90 lakh to ₹1.5 crore budget bracket has emerged as the most preferred price segment, signalling sustained demand for larger and relatively higher-value homes.

Buyers cite pricing and affordability as major concerns According to Colliers’ Homebuying Sentiment Survey 2026: Decoding India’s Evolving Buyer Preferences, affordability remains a key hurdle. About one-third of prospective buyers cite pricing and affordability as major concerns, followed by apprehensions around job security and income visibility. Affordability, followed by unit size and layout, and social infrastructure and connectivity are their main concerns.

The survey drew on responses from around 1,800 people across more than 30 established and emerging residential markets in India. It highlighted how buyers are balancing their long-term homeownership aspirations with concerns around prices, income visibility, project risk and overall value.

The Anarock survey noted that despite the enthusiasm for bigger homes, rising housing prices are still a major source of worry: 65% of respondents are at least moderately concerned about the current price surge, and 40% view it as a long-term trend. Yet, 44% intend to proceed with their planned purchase, so higher prices have not significantly weakened overall buying intent.

It noted that while 38% may delay their purchase slightly, only 18% may postpone it indefinitely or cancel it. Affordability is the biggest constraint, cited by 44% of those delaying or cancelling their purchases, followed by reduced property options within budget (32%). Among those affected, buyers are opting for peripheral locations, adjusting purchase timelines, or even temporary renting, suggesting that price growth is changing buyer behaviour more than the underlying aspiration for homeownership, the Anarock survey showed.

Possession certainty important factor while buying a property Possession certainty is another important factor shaping purchase decisions. More than 60% of prospective buyers prefer ready-to-move-in or near-completion homes over under-construction or newly launched projects. The preference reflects greater emphasis on certainty of possession, lower execution risk and visibility on project completion, the Colliers report noted.

Younger buyers, however, appear more willing to take construction-related risks. Around half of respondents under 30 are comfortable buying during the construction phase, encouraged by relatively lower prices in the early stages of a project. Among buyers above 30, only 36% are willing to take such risks, the Colliers report noted.

Within gated communities, security and safety systems rank as the most preferred amenities, followed by green and open spaces and community and lifestyle zones. Younger buyers are particularly inclined towards fitness and wellness facilities, with preference levels nearly twice the overall average, the Colliers report noted.

End-use continues to drive housing demand The Anarock survey noted that despite the growing investment orientation toward residential real estate, end use remains the dominant purchase motive. 68% respondents are buying homes for selfuse, compared with 32% for investment. This indicates that the demand for larger homes is being driven substantially by genuine housing requirements rather than speculative buying.

The survey also finds that buyers are increasingly evaluating homes as long-term financial assets. At least 77% consider rental income important or very important when assessing a property’s investment potential, even if they're buying it for personal occupation. The mere potential of recurring rental income alongside capital appreciation is a strong motivator, as is potential resale value - 67% of respondents rate this factor as important or very important. These findings indicate that buyers increasingly view their home as a long-term financial asset alongside its end-use value, the survey showed.

The Colliers survey indicates that 51% of respondents intend to purchase a home for their own use, underscoring the continued dominance of end-user demand. Another 16% are looking to purchase a second or vacation home, pointing to growing interest in leisure- and lifestyle-driven ownership.

Salil Kumar, Director, Sales and Marketing, CRC Group, said that today’s homebuyers are not holding back from the decision to buy; they are simply taking longer to arrive at it. There is a much closer evaluation of what they are getting for their money, from the size and planning of the home to connectivity, amenities and possession timelines. In NCR, this is creating a more mature market where product quality and developer credibility matter as much as location. We see this considered demand continuing through the festive season.

Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Should homebuyers opt for payment plans over property freebies this festive season?

Amit Modi, Director, County Group, said that homebuyers today are taking a more considered approach to their purchase. The intent to buy remains strong, but customers are looking closely at pricing, the size and usability of the home, connectivity and, importantly, the certainty of possession. The festive period should further boost demand, provided the product aligns with what buyers are looking for.