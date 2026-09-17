Govt debunks claims of MiG-29 crash, blames Pak accounts: ‘Footage from video game’
Taking to X, the fact checking unit said that the video, now circulating, is from a video game called War Thunder.
The government's fact check unit on Thursday debunked claims of an IAF MiG-29 fighter jet crashing during landing due to pilot error, adding that they were being spread by Pakistani propaganda accounts.
Taking to X, the fact checking unit said that the footage being circulated was from a video game called War Thunder.
“Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating a video with the claim that an IAF MiG-29 fighter jet crashed during landing due to pilot error. ❌ Beware! This claim is #Fake. ✅ The footage in the claim is from a video game called War Thunder,” it said.
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It also shared a link to the original video from the game. The disclaimer in the video reads: “All footage shown in this video is gameplay recorded from War Thunder for entertainment purposes, a military combat game featuring air, land, and naval vehicles from different eras. The content focuses on aircraft movement, flybys, tactical positioning, and high-energy action without real-world intent.”
The clarification comes after videos went viral on social media showing a jet crashing while landing. It also showed the pilot of the jet ejecting and rescuing himself using a parachute.
An X account with the username ‘True Patriot’, shared the fake video and captioned it: “An IAF 🇮🇳😂 MiG-29 fighter jet crashed while landing after a pilot mistake, and luckily no one was hurt. The air force is staying quiet even as fighter jets keep going down at a high rate. People deserve to know why so many costly planes are being lost so often.”
Several other accounts were seen sharing the video and making similar claims.
The fact checking unit urged people to report to it any suspicious content related to the Government of India. “If you come across any suspicious content related to the Government of India, report it to @PIBFactCheck,📱WhatsApp: +91 8799711259; 📧 factcheck@pib.gov.in”
MEA debunks claims on BRICS leaders' health
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's absence from public engagements after being advised to rest by his medical team, fueled rumours that he had fallen ill after attending BRICS Summit in India.
The ministry of external affairs on debunked these reports, calling the reports “fake.” In a post on X, the ministry’s fact-checking unit cautioned against what it called “malicious” posts on social media platforms.
PIB debunks explosion claims during BRICS
More recently, PIB debunked false claims of an explosion in New Delhi during the BRICS Summit, held on September 12 and 13 under India's chairship.
In a post on X, PIB dismissed claims allegedly made by Pakistani propaganda accounts that an explosion took place minutes before the BRICS summit concluded in New Delhi on Sunday. The said propaganda accounts also claimed that eight people died in the blast.
Dismantling the fake news, PIB said, "The video being circulated is OLD and unrelated to the ongoing BRICS Summit."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKarishma Ayaldasani
Karishma Ayaldasani is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she works with the digital team on fast-moving breaking stories from India and around the world. She enjoys covering national and global news, focusing on delivering updates quickly and clearly so readers can make sense of what’s happening as it unfolds. Comfortable in high-pressure newsroom settings, she regularly contributes to live blogs, explainers and real-time coverage. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the digital team at The Indian Express, worked with the social media team at Firstpost, and spent time as a creative strategist at Clematis Advertising. Outside of work, she likes exploring different art forms and unwinds with music. With over three years of experience in fast-paced newsrooms, she brings curiosity, clarity and consistency to her work.Read More