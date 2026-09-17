Govt debunks claims of MiG-29 crash, blames Pak accounts: ‘Footage from video game’

The government's fact check unit on Thursday debunked claims of an IAF MiG-29 fighter jet crashing during landing due to pilot error, adding that they were being spread by Pakistani propaganda accounts. It also shared a link to the original video from the game. (Screengrab/X/@PIBFactCheck) Taking to X, the fact checking unit said that the footage being circulated was from a video game called War Thunder. “Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating a video with the claim that an IAF MiG-29 fighter jet crashed during landing due to pilot error. ❌ Beware! This claim is #Fake. ✅ The footage in the claim is from a video game called War Thunder,” it said.

Deep Dive What are the claims being made about the IAF MiG-29 crash? Why did the government issue a fact check regarding the MiG-29 incident? How can the public report suspicious content related to the Government of India?

It also shared a link to the original video from the game. The disclaimer in the video reads: “All footage shown in this video is gameplay recorded from War Thunder for entertainment purposes, a military combat game featuring air, land, and naval vehicles from different eras. The content focuses on aircraft movement, flybys, tactical positioning, and high-energy action without real-world intent.”

The clarification comes after videos went viral on social media showing a jet crashing while landing. It also showed the pilot of the jet ejecting and rescuing himself using a parachute. An X account with the username ‘True Patriot’, shared the fake video and captioned it: “An IAF 🇮🇳😂 MiG-29 fighter jet crashed while landing after a pilot mistake, and luckily no one was hurt. The air force is staying quiet even as fighter jets keep going down at a high rate. People deserve to know why so many costly planes are being lost so often.” Several other accounts were seen sharing the video and making similar claims. The fact checking unit urged people to report to it any suspicious content related to the Government of India. “If you come across any suspicious content related to the Government of India, report it to @PIBFactCheck,📱WhatsApp: +91 8799711259; 📧 factcheck@pib.gov.in” MEA debunks claims on BRICS leaders' health South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's absence from public engagements after being advised to rest by his medical team, fueled rumours that he had fallen ill after attending BRICS Summit in India.