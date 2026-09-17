Revanth Reddy orders probe into KCR farmhouse land in Siddipet

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the land held by Bharat Rashtra Samithi president and former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao at his farmhouse at Erravelli in Siddipet district. Revanth Reddy said agricultural landholding limits prescribed for different categories of land had also been violated in some cases. (File Photo/PTI)

Speaking in the Telangana legislative assembly during a discussion on the inclusion of thousands of acres of private lands in the prohibited list under the controversial Section 22-A of the Registration Act, the CM asked officials of revenue department to examine whether the entire 700-acre property associated with KCR’s farmhouse was legally held by him.

“We have asked the officials to complete the probe within 30 days. As per the information, as much as 388 acres of government land was part of KCR’s farmhouse. If it is proved that the government land has been occupied or held illegally, we shall take steps to confiscate the same and distribute it among the poor,” Revanth Reddy said.

He claimed that in Siddipet district, the KCR family had 67.5 acres, while the family of BRS working president K T Rama Rao had 123 acres, former minister T Harish Rao’s family had 30 acres, and the family of Kalvakuntla Kavitha had 37 acres.

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He further alleged that the family of former Rajya Sabha member Joginipally Santosh Rao had 79 acres, Naveen Rao 52 acres and Kondal Rao 48 acres. “Collectively, KCR and his family members owned 439 acres spread across 31 villages in 24 mandals covering nine districts,” CM Reddy said.

He also disclosed the alleged encroachment of government by other BRS leaders for their farmhouses. He questioned how 11.5 acres of Inam (gift) land came to be part of a 50-acre farmhouse allegedly associated with former minister G Jagadish Reddy. He also alleged that former BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy had constructed farmhouses on assigned land in Aziznagar.

Revanth Reddy said agricultural landholding limits prescribed for different categories of land had also been violated in some cases. Referring specifically to KCR’s holdings, he questioned how the entire extent could be classified as wet agricultural land.

Stating that thousands of crores of rupees had been misappropriated by exploiting the Dharani land records system during the previous BRS regime, the CM alleged that land-related irregularities across Telangana amounted to a scam involving nearly ₹1 lakh crore.

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“We are constituting a Special Enquiry Team to investigate the alleged land scam and the inquiry would be completed within a month,” he said.

He said the government would place all the details before the assembly when BRS members were present and urged the Speaker to ensure the participation of opposition members in the proceedings.

On the contentious issue of lands listed under Section 22-A, the CM announced that a high-powered committee of senior officials would be constituted to examine the problems. He said comprehensive guidelines would be prepared within a week to address pending issues relating to the private properties included in the prohibited list.

Revanth Reddy also announced measures concerning several categories of disputed properties.

“The government is preparing to introduce a new policy for the regularisation of surplus lands covered by the Urban Land Ceiling (ULC) Act. The proposed scheme will cover both old pending applications and new applications. The government plans to process registration and regularisation simultaneously rather than treating them as separate procedures,” he said.

On assigned lands, the CM said the government would undertake detailed legal vetting and consultations since such lands fall under the Telangana Assigned Lands (Prohibition of Transfers) Act, 1977. He said the issue required extensive consultation as it involved properties belonging to some of the poorest sections of society.

Responding to allegations by opposition leaders that the government was harassing people in the name of 22-A prohibited lands, Revanth Reddy rejected the charge. He accused the opposition of deliberately making allegations against his government and said the assembly discussion had been initiated precisely to establish the facts surrounding the 22-A issue.

The CM further alleged that the Dharani system had facilitated the transfer of property worth hundreds of crores of rupees into the hands of a few individuals and had complicated the problem of prohibited lands.

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The BRS has not reacted yet on the CM’s allegations on KCR’s farmhouse and other alleged land dealings during the previous regime.

However, KCR’s daughter and Telangana Raksha Sena president K Kavitha demanded a comprehensive inquiry by CBI into the landholdings of all the individuals whose names were mentioned by the CM in the assembly.

Kavitha disputed the allegation made by Revanth Reddy concerning land held by her family in Siddipet district. She challenged the government to establish the facts through an independent investigation.

“If it is found that I own even a single square yard beyond what is permissible under government rules or beyond the land declared in my election affidavit, I shall surrender it to the government,” Kavitha said.