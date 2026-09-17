'Speeding at over 100 km/h': Man crossing road with his birthday cake hit by car in Greater Noida

A 32-year-old man was seriously injured after a speeding car allegedly hit him while he was crossing a road to collect his birthday cake in Greater Noida earlier this month. Recalling the incident from his hospital bed, Himanshu Rai said the car struck him at a “very high and reckless speed” before fleeing the spot. Birthday cake pickup turns horrific as speeding car hits man in Greater Noida; student held (Screengrab from X/@ANI)

As reported by HT earlier, police arrested a 24-year-old management student in connection with the hit-and-run case this week on Wednesday. The suspect, who is originally from Kanpur and lives in Badalpur, was driving a Tata Punch at high speed when it struck Rai.

The incident took place around 4.10am on September 5 near Ek Murti Junction, when the victim, Rai, a resident of Extension Villa in Sector 10, Greater Noida, was crossing the road while holding his birthday cake in his hands.

Rai suffered multiple injuries, including fractures, and was rushed to a nearby private hospital. He is out of danger but remains hospitalised, officers said.

'The car hit me at over 100 km/h' Rai recalled the incident, which took place on his birthday. Speaking to news agency ANI from his hospital bed, he said, “The car hit me at what appeared to be a speed of over 100 km/h and drove away. The way the car was being driven, it appeared to me that the driver might have been under the influence of alcohol.”

He added, “It was my birthday on the 5th, so after work I went out with my wife.”