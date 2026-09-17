Apple executive Vivek Tiwari's killing by UP cop: Verdict in closely watched case expected today

A district and sessions court will deliver its verdict Thursday in the case of Apple executive Vivek Tiwari shot dead by a police constable in Lucknow nearly eight years ago, closing one of Uttar Pradesh’s most closely watched cases on police use of force and accountability. Apple executive Vivek Tiwari was shot dead by a UP constable in 2018.

District and sessions judge Malkhan Singh is scheduled to deliver the judgment in the case, registered as Sessions Trial No. 49 of 2019, State vs Prashant Kumar Chaudhary, at Gomti Nagar police station. The case relates to offences under sections 302 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code.

“District judge Malkhan Singh will deliver the verdict in the Vivek Tiwari murder case on September 17,” said advocate Pranshu Agarwal, who represents Tiwari’s wife Kalpana Tiwari.

Also Read | After 8-yr wait, justice finally in sight for slain Apple exec’s kin

“We have been waiting for the last eight years to get justice. Finally, the day has come for which we have been waiting,” said Vishnu Shukla, Kalpana’s brother.

What happened on September 30, 2018 The incident took place at around 1.30 am on September 30, 2018 when Tiwari, 38 – a resident of New Hyderabad Colony and an Apple executive – was returning home in his SUV after attending a party. He was accompanied by a former colleague, Sana Siddiqui, who was a key witness in the case.

According to the prosecution, constables Prashant Chaudhary and Sandeep Kumar were patrolling on a motorcycle near Makdoompur police outpost in Gomti Nagar Extension when they signalled Tiwari to stop.

Also Read | Apple executive shot dead by UP cops, his family asks ‘was he a terrorist’

When Tiwari did not stop immediately, the policemen began chasing the SUV. During the chase, Chaudhary allegedly opened fire. As the bullet hit Tiwari, his vehicle collided with a divider. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Amid public outrage, Chaudhary and Kumar were later arrested. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe the case.

In 2018, the SIT concluded that Chaudhary intentionally killed Tiwari and held Kumar responsible for voluntarily causing hurt to Sana.

Also Read | Apple executive was alive 55 minutes after being shot, says medical report

Trial stretched over years The prosecution began examining witnesses in April 2019, with Sana recording her statement on April 4 that year. Kalpana gave her statement on November 2, 2019, while head constable Rajesh Kumar deposed on November 28.

Doctors Jitendra K Srivastava and Ram Prakash Dwivedi, who conducted Tiwari’s post-mortem and Sana’s medical examination, appeared before the court in January 2020. The then city magistrate Salil K Patel deposed in February 2020.

Also Read | Cop shot Apple executive without provocation, not self-defence: SIT

Sub-inspector Kushal Kumar Tiwari recorded his statement in December 2022, while investigating officer Vivek Pandey – then station officer of Gomti Nagar – was examined between February 2024 and October 2024.

By early 2025, the prosecution and defence completed the examination of witnesses and the trial entered its final stage. The final arguments were subsequently taken up before the district and sessions judge, with the remaining submissions scheduled in August.

Also Read | Vivek Tiwari murder: Wife objects to transfer of case