Timely treatment could have saved Lucknow Apple executive’s life

Apple sales executive Vivek Tiwari (38) was alive for around 55 minutes before succumbing to the bullet wound, but police failed to get him medical attention in this crucial period, post-mortem examination findings suggest.

According to eyewitness Sana Khan, “After being shot, Tiwari drove the SUV for around 300 metres and rammed into the pillar of the underpass below Shaheed Path. Chowdhary and another constable Sandip Kumar accompanying him had disappeared by then,” she had told mediapersons, as well as the police.

Another police patrol car arrived after some time and began calling for an ambulance. Sana said the police team put Tiwari in the car and rushed him to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital only after multiple requests to rush him to a hospital and not to wait for the ambulance. Even after reaching the hospital, the police team was busy recording her statement instead of focussing on Tiwari’s treatment , Sana said.

According to the post-mortem report, Tiwari was admitted at the hospital at 2.05 am, nearly 35 minutes after he was shot at, and he succumbed to his injuries at 2.25 am. The rough estimate suggested that it would take less than 10 minutes to reach Ram Manohar Lohia hospital during that hour.

The post-mortem report reads that Tiwari suffered bullet wounds on the left side of the chin. His left mandible was fractured and the bullet was recovered from the posterior lateral aspect of the left side of the neck. And the direction of bullet was downside and backward.

What medical experts say

The first hour of any accident (gunshot, accident wounds) is precious and can make the difference between life and death of a patient. If a patient gets treatment within the first hour of an accident, his survival chances double.

Dr Ashish Singh, an expert in trauma injuries of SKD Hospital LDA Colony Kanpur Road said, “The golden hour, is the golden time, refers to the period of time following a traumatic injury during which there is the highest likelihood that prompt medical and surgical treatment will prevent death. The first hour after the accident is the golden period, if a patient gets primary treatment then there are chances of survival brightens.”

Dr Devangshu Nandi of Nandi Nursing Home said, “It is well established that patients’ chances of survival are better if they receive care in the shortest period of time; it is a known fact that rapid intervention in trauma cases, can save lives.”

First Published: Oct 03, 2018 10:03 IST