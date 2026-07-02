Trump loyalist Laura Loomer prompts Israel to 'bomb jihadis' in Iran on Ayatollah Khamenei's funeral

Loomer stirred the internet on Thursday with a post indicating the idea of bombing Iran. She replied to a post stating that Khamenei's body was currently in cold storage as Iran prepared for a “historic funeral” by writing, “A funeral for Khameni? That’s what we call a target rich environment. 💣," on her social media handle.

A longtime ally of President Donald Trump , Loomer has previously been critical of any concessions made to the Iranian government including negotiations and agreements between the two parties.

Far-right activist Laura Loomer has once again pressed a few buttons by seemingly suggesting that Israel has the opportunity to exact revenge on its rival Iran by bombing the Islamic Republic on July 9, the day of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral.

In a separate social media post, she replied to the same information by writing, “The IDF has the opportunity to do the funniest thing. @IDF” The IDF refers to the Israel Defense Forces and forms the sole military apparatus of the State of Israel.

“I’ll never say no to an opportunity to see the US or IDF bomb a bunch of jihadis,” Loomer later added in a separate reply to a comment seeminly critical of the idea of attacking Khamenei's funeral.

Loomer has long been a vocal critics of Islam whom she has labeled as “jihadis" for some time now and has openly criticised those who support negotiations or reaching a resolution to end the US-Israel aggressive against Iran in any form or measure – often inviting backlash on social media.

This includes attacks targeted at Ilhan Omar, US representative for Minnesota's 5th congressional district, for suggesting that Trump be impeached using the 25th amendment and Tucker Carlson, American conservative commentator and political journalist, for revealing his changed views on Islam.

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Despite calling Trump a “geopolitical genius” in one of her previous posts, Loomer has criticised those who support negotiations with Iran stating the Republicans may lose the midterms not because of Trump's policies but due to “spineless GOP officials refuse to codify his agenda and allow him to do what needs to be done”.

Khamenei's “historic” funeral The former Supreme Leader is expected to be buried at the shrine of Imam Reza on July 9, following funeral ceremonies in Tehran, Qom, and Mashhad on July 6, 7 and 9, respectively, Iranian state media previously revealed.

This follows after his funeral processions were delayed for over a 100 days amid geopolitical tensions and providing adequate time for the annual mourning of the Imam Hussein, the revered early Shia leader who was slain at the battle of Karbala in 680 CE, during the first ten days of Muharram. Tehran officials are expecting grand nation-wide festivities with over 20 million people expected to attend the event.

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Khamenei was killed by US air strikes on February 28 while in his offices as missiles rained over Tehran. His daughter, son-in-law and one of his grandchildren also perished in the attacks. Khamenei was succeeded by his son and now Supreme Leader of Iran, Mojtaba Khamenei.

The US and Iran have been engrossed in a vigorous war ever since with hostilities slowing down with the recent signing of a 14-point memorandum of understanding.