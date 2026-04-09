Laura Loomer calls Trump's Iran ceasefire a 'mistake,' says 'expected to finally wipe out entire civilization'

Far-right activist Laura Loomer has come out strongly against the two-week ceasefire deal between the United States and Iran, calling it a mistake and warning that the Iranian regime cannot be trusted. Laura Loomer criticizes Trump’s Iran ceasefire, calls it a failure. (AP) What is Laura Loomer's reaction? Loomer was blunt in her opposition. She wrote: "I cannot cheer for this two-week ceasefire with the Iranian regime. We woke up yesterday expecting to finally wipe out an entire civilization of Islamic jihadists, but instead, they have been given more time to recalibrate." While stopping short of criticizing Trump directly, she directed her frustration at those around him, saying: "President Trump is a geopolitical genius, but members of his administration must wake up and realize you can never trust them." She also pushed back against the idea that the war was hurting Republican chances in the midterms, arguing the real problem lies elsewhere. She wrote: “We are not going to lose the midterms because President Trump wants to drop bombs on our enemies, we are going to lose the midterms because spineless GOP officials refuse to codify his agenda and allow him to do what needs to be done.” Also Read: Why Trump agreed to a ceasefire with Iran. Pak's Shehbaz Sharif, Asim Munir get special mention

In a separate post, she added: "The negotiation is a negative for our country. We didn't really get anything out of it and the terrorists in Iran are celebrating. I don't know why people are acting like this is a win." She also took aim at those using the ceasefire to attack Trump, writing: "The Muslims, Woke Reich and Trump haters are using this 'negotiation' to attack President Trump while they praise Allies of Tucker Carlson and call for the 25th Amendment to be used against President Trump." Loomer was equally dismissive of any optimism around the deal lasting, stating that, “The ceasefire will fail. And Trump will be proven right about how this regime needs to be wiped out. It has already failed. The negotiation has been a failure so those who are celebrating while undermining Trump are misguided. This isn't anything to write home about.” Also Read: Trump flags reports over US-Iran ceasefire deal, says talks to be behind closed doors