Did Trump employ ‘Madman Theory’ to negotiate ceasefire with Iran? POTUS says ‘I used…’

President Donald Trump rejected the idea that he used the "Madman Theory" in negotiations for a cease-fire with Iran, asserting that he was ready to authorize strikes capable of destroying civilization. Trump rejected the 'Madman Theory' in negotiations with Iran, emphasizing military strength. (AI generated image)

Trump declared a two-week ceasefire with Iran this evening — shortly after he had warned that “a whole civilization will die tonight” and approximately 90 minutes before a deadline he established for Tehran to come to an agreement with the United States.

“Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks,” he stated on Truth Social.

Also Read: Trump vs CNN: POTUS chastises media report on Iranian ‘victory’ in brutal rant, seeks apology; ‘False and dangerous’

Trump hails US military prowess During a a phone interview with NY Post, Trump was questioned about the “madman” theory. He provided a different perspective, emphasizing the strength of the US military and his readiness to deploy it.

“I think that we have a phenomenal military that I rebuilt during my first term and I used in my second term, and I was willing to use it. I was willing to do it,” he stated.

“I think we have just a phenomenal group of people, just phenomenal. And we have a phenomenal, unparalleled in history military. And you see that, you know, we only use 8% of our military to do this," he added.

Trump calls ceasefire deal ‘big day for world peace’ Trump adopted an optimistic stance after the declaration of a two-week ceasefire, referring to it as a "big day for global peace."

Trump expressed on Truth Social that the US would assist in alleviating the "traffic buildup" in the Strait of Hormuz, an essential shipping route that transports approximately 20% of the world's daily oil supply.

Big money will be made. Iran can start the reconstruction process," he wrote on Truth Social.

"We’ll be loading up with supplies of all kinds, and just 'hangin’ around' in order to make sure that everything goes well. I feel confident that it will," he continued.

He concluded by stating, "This could mark the Golden Age of the Middle East!!!"