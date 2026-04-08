Trump flags reports over US-Iran ceasefire deal, says talks to be behind closed doors

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that there are numerous reports being sent out by people, and there is only one group of 'meaningful points’ that is acceptable to the US, adding that these points will be discussed behind closed doors. FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump, flanked by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, speaks during a press conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 6, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo (REUTERS)

Trump, on his social media platform Truth Social, said that multiple “unauthorised” agreements, lists and letters are circulating around the ongoing US-Iran negotiations, warning that many of these are being pushed by “fraudsters.”

“Numerous Agreements, Lists, and Letters are being sent out by people that have absolutely nothing to do with the USA / Iran Negotiation, in many cases, they are total Fraudsters, Charlatans, and worse,” he wrote.

He also said that these reports will be “rapidly exposed after our Federal Investigation is completed.”

Trump emphasised that only “one group of meaningful points” is being considered by the US, which will be discussed ”behind closed doors during these Negotiations."

“These are the points that are the basis on which we agreed to a ceasefire. It is something that is reasonable and can easily be dispensed with,” Trump wrote.

He also took a swipe at fake media coverage, saying, “It’s very much like Fake News CNN last night, headlining a 'source' that had no power or authority to write a Letter claiming great authority.”

Trump's social media post comes after US has agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran. The last-minute deal came after Trump said he had spoken to Pakistan’s leadership, who had called for a pause in hostilities.

Iran described the ceasefire as a success and said it would hold talks with Washington starting Friday in Pakistan, as part of efforts to end the conflict.