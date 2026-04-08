No uranium enrichment, tariff and sanctions relief: Trump says US closely working with Iran

After a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran, President Donald Trump on Wednesday said Washington will be closely working with Iran and ensure there is no enrichment of Uranium and discuss tariff and sanctions relief. US President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington. (REUTERS File)

In a social media post, Trump said US will work with Iran to "dig up and remove" its enriched uranium that was buried under joint US-Israeli strikes in June last year.

The president said that "there will be no enrichment of Uranium" and that none of the material had been touched since the June attacks.

"The United States will work closely with Iran, which we have determined has gone through what will be a very productive Regime Change! There will be no enrichment of Uranium, and the United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried (B-2 Bombers) Nuclear “Dust”, Trump said in the social media post.

Trump had earlier said the US would retrieve the deeply buried material, which is expected to be an intensive undertaking, if it struck an agreement with Iran.

“We are, and will be, talking Tariff and Sanctions relief with Iran. Many of the 15 points have already been been agreed to,” he added.