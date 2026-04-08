Why Trump agreed to a ceasefire with Iran. Pak's Shehbaz Sharif, Asim Munir get special mention

President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that the US has agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran. This comes as the 79-year-old had warned about wiping ‘the entire civilization’ in his latest warning to Tehran. Trump said he has called off the ‘bombing and attack of Iran’ for the ceasefire period, mentioning Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir in his message. President Donald Trump, flanked by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, speaks during a press conference (REUTERS)

As of now, there has been no immediate reaction from Iranian officials to Trump’s announcement.

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What Trump said about the US-Iran ceasefire In a post on Truth Social, Trump noted that there is an agreement between the two parties. “Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks.”

He further said there is a specific reason he has agreed to the deal.

Read More: 'Civilizations don't die by bombing': Iran embassies respond to Trump's threat

Why Trump agreed to a ceasefire The president added that the US has already ‘met and exceeded’ its military objectives.

“This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE! The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East.”

Trump noted that the US has received a 10-point proposal from Iran. Negotiations will take place over the next two weeks.

“We received a 10 point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate. Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated. On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the Countries of the Middle East, it is an Honor to have this Longterm problem close to resolution. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

The announcement on social media was the latest example of Trump backing down from severe threats, after he warned Iran earlier on Tuesday that "a whole civilization will die tonight" if his demands were not met.

The US and Israel have battered Iran with attacks targeting its military capabilities, leadership and nuclear program. Iran has responded with a stream of strikes on Israel and Gulf Arab neighbors, causing regional chaos and outsized economic and political shock.

(With AP inputs)